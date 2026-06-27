Council approves Legion crosswalk art after safety debate

Prince Albert city council has approved decorative crosswalk artwork for Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 after a split vote and debate over safety, precedent and the city’s crosswalk policy.

Council voted 6-3 during Monday’s regular meeting to approve the request for decorative artwork on two downtown crosswalks. Coun. Daniel Brown, Coun. Bryce Laewetz and Coun. Blake Edwards voted against the motion.

The motion also directs administration to review Crosswalk Policy No. 144 through the City’s collaboration groups process and report back to council with recommendations by March 31, 2027.

The Legion requested permission to use red and black paint for decorative artwork on two downtown crosswalks as part of a Royal Canadian Legion 100th anniversary tribute. Branch No. 2 is holding its centennial celebration on July 17. The City’s current crosswalk policy allows decorative crosswalk installations, but requires them to be painted with white traffic paint.

Administration said the project also fits the City’s strategic plan by adding artwork and colour to the downtown core and supporting arts and culture in the Central Business District.

The decision revisited a debate council has had before. City staff said the current policy was amended in 2022, before newer research on decorative crosswalks became available.

Edwards said he could not support the request because council had already gone through the issue when it changed the policy.

“This is about safety. This is about consistency, and therefore I won’t support the motion today,” Edwards said.

Edwards also raised concerns about setting a precedent for other organizations that may want similar approvals in the future.

Laewetz also opposed the motion, saying crosswalks are traffic safety tools and should not be altered in a way that could confuse or distract drivers or pedestrians.

“I really don’t think that we should be altering those safety measures that involve our public, especially when they interface with traffic,” Laewetz said.

Coun. Darren Solomon asked administration about the safety research referenced in the report.

Evan Hastings, the City’s transportation and traffic manager, said newer research reviewed by administration found decorative crosswalks can be used safely when they are properly designed, installed and placed where drivers already expect crossings.

Hastings said the research does not mean every decorative crosswalk should be approved automatically. He said location, design and installation will still matter as administration reviews the policy.

Coun. Tony Head supported the request and said he was glad the policy would be reviewed. Head said he has seen decorative crosswalks in other cities and believes they can add to downtown areas when done properly.

“It does bring some vibrancy, I think, to our community,” Head said.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky also supported the request. He said the proposed artwork still clearly marked the crosswalk and said council should not be afraid to consider guidelines for similar requests.

“I certainly support the request, and I encourage council to consider the meaningful statement that a crosswalk art like this would make to the world,” Powalinsky said.

Coun. Dawn Kilmer, who moved the motion and attended the meeting virtually, said the policy review will allow the City to consider the new information and bring back recommendations.

The approved request allows the Legion crosswalk artwork to proceed while the broader policy review takes place.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca