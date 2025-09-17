Council approves hotel near marquis Road despite parking concerns

Prince Albert City Council has approved a discretionary use permit for a new hotel at 4284 Seventh Avenue East, a project councillors say will boost business and sports tourism in the city’s growing commercial district.

The project site is just south of Marquis Road, near the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre, positioning it to serve visitors coming for tournaments and events in the growing southeast commercial area.

The multi-storey hotel will add 99 rooms to the city’s inventory and is the first development to take advantage of the city’s commercial construction incentive program. The program offers a phased-in property tax break for new commercial builds, aimed at encouraging investment in Prince Albert.

Council’s approval is conditional on the developer submitting a professional parking analysis and signing a landscape agreement with the city.

Planning and Development Services Director Craig Guidinger told council he supported the parking reduction but wanted more information. He said peak hotel occupancy averages about 65 per cent, and parking demand could be managed with shared use between the liquor store and hotel, but he still wants the developer to submit a professional parking analysis.

Lake Country Co-op, which owns property nearby, filed a letter expressing concern about parking spillover. Councillors acknowledged the concern but ultimately agreed the project should move forward without delay.

“This is exactly the development we wanted to see,” said Coun. Darren Solomon, who moved the motion. “The city needs it. With tournaments coming, these rooms will be in high demand. The taxes generated in this area are going to help offset some of the operating expenses we need up in that area.”

Coun. Blake Edwards called it a “good news story” that shows investor confidence in Prince Albert.

“It’s time to get them building because it’s great for our city,” he said. “Businesses surrounding that hotel will benefit when it’s full.”

Coun. Daniel Brown said parking was unlikely to be a problem, noting that most guests park once and then walk to nearby businesses. Coun. Dawn Kilmer said the requirement for a professional analysis will help ensure the parking plan is adequate.

Guidinger also clarified for council, responding to public concern, that the project does not add a new liquor store licence.

“Before we give the final occupancy permit, that other store will need to close,” he said, explaining that the net number of stores in Prince Albert will remain capped at 10.

The developer hopes to break ground before the end of 2025 to take advantage of the incentive program’s window. The motion, moved by Coun. Darren Solomon and seconded by Coun. Daniel Brown, passed unanimously.