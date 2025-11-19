Council approves four-unit zoning change after quiet hearing

Prince Albert city council voted in favor of Bylaw 26 of 2025 on Monday, approving a zoning change that will allow up to four residential units as of right in low-density neighborhoods.

The public hearing opened with Mayor Bill Powalinsky calling for speakers three times, but no residents came forward. The council then moved directly into discussion.

Acting City Manager Craig Guidinger opened the discussion by outlining why the change was needed. He told the council the federal Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund requires municipalities to adopt zoning that allows four dwelling units per lot.

“The federal funding does require adoption of our amendments to our City of Prince Albert zoning bylaw to adopt four units as of right,” Guidinger said.

He said the city conducted a broad engagement campaign before bringing the bylaw forward.

“We did a really thorough job of informing the residents,” he said.

Guidinger also stressed that the shift does not mean every lot in the city will suddenly be eligible for four units.

“It is not a broad strokes type of amendment where we allow four units on every single parcel,” he said. “It is still managed appropriately through the zoning bylaw.”

Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head said the update gives property owners more clarity.

“This opens up opportunity for people who want to build on their property,” Head said. “If they meet the zoning bylaw and meet the building bylaw, they can just do it.”

Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown questioned whether the zoning update should be approved before the city knows what level of federal support it may receive. He said residents have raised concerns with him about the potential effects on their neighborhoods.

“I am just wondering if this is required before the application goes in,” Brown said. “From what I am hearing, people are worried about how this is going to affect their neighborhoods.”

The council’s discussion expanded into the related wastewater project that forms the backbone of the CHIF application. Ward 6 Coun. Blake Edwards asked administration what would happen if the city did not advance the project or did not qualify for the program.

His question brought a detailed response from Director of Public Works Jeff Da Silva, who said the wastewater upgrades cannot be avoided.

Da Silva told council the current system is reaching its limits, and delaying the work would create long-term risks for growth and reliability. He said the project must proceed to support new housing and keep the wastewater system functioning as the city expands.

Mayor Powalinsky followed Da Silva’s explanation by highlighting the financial consequences of missing out on CHIF support.

“If we are not eligible for the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, the dollars will have to come from utility bills,” Powalinsky said. “If we have to go alone on this wastewater project and do it by ourselves, the wastewater cost could end up five to six times higher than what it is now.”

Ward 4 Coun. Bryce Laewetz said he supported the bylaw and noted that zoning and building requirements remain in place, including parking and lot size standards. Ward 5 Coun. Stephen Ring moved the readings forward.

Council proceeded to approve the second and third readings. Administration will continue preparing the city’s formal application to the federal infrastructure fund.