Council approves development permit with three-year term and mandatory community meeting before opening new complex needs facility

Prince Albert City Council has given tentative approval for a provincial government proposal to open a secure complex needs facility at 99 Ninth Street East, adding new conditions aimed at ensuring community input and operational accountability.



Meeting Monday under the chair of Deputy Mayor Dawn Kilmer, council passed a motion to grant a discretionary use development permit for the facility, which will be located in the former SLGA liquor store beside the police station. The permit will be valid for three years from the date operations begin, unless the facility closes for 90 consecutive days or permanently ceases to operate.



The motion also requires the facility to follow the operational framework attached to Development Permit No. 22 of 2025 and to hold a community meeting before opening.



The project, announced earlier this year, is designed to provide 10 to 15 secure stabilization beds for individuals in crisis due to mental health or addictions. It will operate on a police-referral only basis, with no public walk-ins, and be staffed 24/7 by healthcare professionals and on-site security. The province has said the facility will connect clients to longer-term supports after short stays of up to 24 hours.



During debate, supportive councillors cited the urgent need for a safe, controlled space where police can bring vulnerable people instead of cells or hospitals emergency rooms. Several noted the facility’s location next to police headquarters as a key benefit.



Some members, however, voiced lingering concerns about the downtown location and potential impact on nearby businesses and residents, Others stressed the importance of transparency, with the mandatory community meeting added to address those concerns.



The motion carried on a recorded vote, with a few councillors opposed.



Mayor Bill Powalinski said the facility addresses safety concerns without amplifying fear, noting that it will provide a controlled environment for people in crisis.



“We open facilities every day, and we take every reasonable effort to make sure that people are safe,” he said. “Very, very low incidence risk here, and a very, very low impact, the point is, it’s about providing the best support possible.”



The province is expected to select an operator for the facility later this year, with renovations scheduled to begin soon and a target opening date in spring 2026.



Monday’s meeting was an executive committee meeting. The motion still needs to be passed at a regular council meeting before it becomes official.