Council approves development permit for permanent shelter at 650 Exhibition Drive

Prince Albert City Council has granted the development permit for a 45-bed permanent shelter at 650 Exhibition Drive, clearing the final political step for a project that has divided the community for more than a year.

The decision came Monday night after another round of tense discussion and a public hearing with letters of opposition from nearby residents and business owners. Council voted 6-3 in favour, with Councillors Tony Head, Daniel Brown, and Bryce Laewetz opposed.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky opened the item by reminding councillors that the city’s earlier zoning debate was settled in October and that the issue before them was limited to the technical permit.

“This is not about whether a shelter should exist,” he said. “It’s about whether the plan before us meets the standards of the zoning we already approved.”

Residents raise familiar objections.

Council formally received several new written submissions, including letters from Jean Laurent Fournier, Frances Buchan, and Terri Mercier on behalf of Homelife Textile Ltd., all urging council to reject the permit.

Their letters echoed long-standing concerns about safety, declining property values, and what they described as poor consultation with surrounding neighbourhoods. Another submission from Paul Shurvin called on the city and the future operator to ensure the area remains clean and garbage is properly managed.

Planning director Craig Guidinger told the council that the shelter design complies with the contract-zoning bylaw passed earlier this month. He said, The project is capped at 45 beds with a maximum lot coverage of 50 percent, and any expansion must return to the council for approval. He added that the Collaborative Shelter Support Team has met twice already and a Neighbourhood Engagement Table will begin meeting by the end of November.

Councillors split over community impact

Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head, whose ward includes the property, said residents still feel unheard.

“People in my area don’t believe their concerns were taken seriously,” he said, adding that questions about security, lighting, and fencing remain unresolved.

Ward 4 Coun. Bryce Laewetz argued the project fails the city’s own planning criteria for compatibility and public interest. He said the site is too far from core services and too close to large retailers and event spaces.

“We’re putting it where people shop and where families gather,” Laewetz said. “That’s not compatible with how a shelter should function.”

Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown questioned whether wording in the bylaw, stating changes “shall not be unreasonably withheld,” could open the door to future alterations without council consent.

City Solicitor Mitchell Holash replied that the phrase applies only to minor technical issues such as entryways or parking adjustments: any major modification, including capacity, must still come back to council.

Brown also criticized the location and the absence of on-site addiction supports.

“We’re treating the symptom, not the cause,” he said, adding that the shelter should be paired with more rehabilitation options.

Supporters call approval overdue

Ward 6 Coun. Blake Edwards, who moved the motion, said the city can’t delay indefinitely.

“It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s a necessary one,” he told the council. “We’ve built in safety and oversight measures that give this project the best chance to succeed.”

Ward 5 Councillor Stephen Ring, who seconded the motion, agreed.

“At some point we have to make a decision,” he said. “If the shelter doesn’t meet expectations, we have the authority to address that.”

Mayor Powlinsky closed the debate by acknowledging the frustration on both sides but said the city must balance compassion with community safety.

“This has been an emotional process for everyone,” he said. “Doing nothing is not an option.”

What happens next

With the development permit now approved, administration will finalize servicing and operational agreements with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, which owns the land.

A Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) review remains required before construction can begin. No timeline has been confirmed, though officials said work could start once those conditions are satisfied.