Council approves budget, additional $8.08 million to be funded from property taxes

Prince Albert Police Service receives extra $2.3 million in funding

Prince Albert City Council approved an operating budget of $83 million at their final general fund budget meeting on Friday.

That represents an additional $8.08 million to be funded from property taxes. The final tax rates will be set in March after council reviews the City’s minimum tax rates, base tax rates, and mill rate.

In a press release, Mayor Bill Powalinsky said the budget was a reflection of Council’s commitment to support the City’s growing population, while also addressing the cost of living increase.

“Every decision made in this budget is guided by our dedication to improving the lives of Prince Albert residents,” Powalinsky said in a press release. “Council has considered both the added burden to the taxpayer and the need to ensure the long-term sustainability of its finances. It is clear past Councils have exhausted avenues to aggressively cut the budget. This budget sets the stage for Prince Albert’s continued success and sustainability for years to come.”

The Prince Albert Police Service received the biggest budget increase. Council approved a package that includes an extra $2.3 million in funding, bringing the total police budget to $21.41 million. The PAPS had originally asked for an increase of $1.04 million following a review by the Board of Police Commissioners.

Council also approved an $821,817 increase to the Prince Albert Fire Department, and allotted $1.1 million for the bylaw division to manage compliance and enforcement, and support the Community Safety and Well-Being Division.

Council also approved nearly $400,000 for the Community safety and Well-Being Division to proactively deal with crime, homelessness, and social issues.

The City’s transit service received $2.45 million, including more than $646,000 for Paratransit, Seniors Transportation Services, and the expansion of transit services to serve students and The Yard entertainment district.

“Prince Albert is a growing city, and this budget is the most honest reflection of this fact in the last decade,” added Mayor Powalinsky. “With growth comes budgetary challenges that City Council is making hard decisions on. Our residents want to feel safer; they want better services and efficiencies, and they want to see a growing city. This budget and the work ahead in 2025 address these priorities.”

The City also plans to continue ongoing efficiency audits to review spending.

The budget will be forwarded to an upcoming council meeting in February for final approval.

For more budget coverage, see the January 14th edition of the Daily Herald print and online.