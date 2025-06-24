Council approves $1 land deal for permanent shelter after lengthy debate

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

Prince Albert City Council has approved the conditional sale of one acre of city-owned land at 650 Exhibition Drive to Saskatchewan Housing Corporation for $1, paving the way for a permanent emergency shelter, but not without sharp division over the site’s suitability and the transparency of the process.



The motion passed 6–3 on Monday evening, authorizing both the sale and subdivision of the parcel, located near the existing Stepping Stones shelter. City administration noted the location was selected through a public consultation process and ranked as a top site based on accessibility and distance from residential zones.



However, several councillors voiced frustration that the public had had little say in the final decision.



“At some point, they want to voice their concerns and be heard,” said Councillor Bryce Laewetz. “And I hope we get that chance.”



Price questioned



Councillor Daniel Brown proposed amending the sale to reflect fair market value instead of the symbolic $1 figure.

“The city’s already in financial restraint,” he said. “I’ll give you ten bucks for the land.”



City administration explained that the buyer, the province, is covering all servicing and infrastructure costs, which offsets the low price.



Councillor Stephen Ring expressed discomfort but supported the sale.



“I thought we were selling it, not giving it away,” he said. “But I’m going to support the motion and follow the process.”



Environmental concerns raised



Ring and others warned of the site’s past industrial use and potential soil contamination. He urged caution, noting long delays could result if remediation is needed.



“You’ll be shocked at the cost and time,” he said. “We’re talking months, maybe a year, just to get an engineer in there.”



City Solicitor Mitchell Holash confirmed the agreement includes a condition requiring an environmental review. If major contamination is found, the deal could be halted.



What happens next



Although the land sale is approved, construction cannot begin until three additional agreements are brought to council: a contract zoning agreement, a servicing agreement, and a development permit.



City Solicitor Mitchell Holash explained that the shelter cannot proceed without several additional approvals.



“Council will still see the contract zoning, the development permit, and the servicing agreement,” he said. “There are off-ramps for both parties.”



Councillor Dawn Kilmer supported moving forward, noting that the current vote is only one step in a long process.