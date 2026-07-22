Council adopts housing roadmap as 160-unit target draws questions

Prince Albert city council adopted the Housing Strategy and Action Plan Monday, a document meant to guide how the city responds to the local housing shortage.

The plan calls for 160 new housing units a year, but the vote does not immediately approve a new staff position, grant program or spending package.

The strategy grew out of the city’s 2024 Housing Needs Assessment and a June 2 community meeting at the Margo Fournier Arts Centre. That meeting included builders, financial institutions, housing organizations, local developers, residents and representatives from other levels of government.

The plan identifies a current affordability gap of 1,470 housing units. It also says Prince Albert will need another 1,097 units by 2036 to keep up with projected population growth.

The annual target is divided into 60 affordable units, 55 entry-level market units, 25 seniors units and 20 transitional or supportive housing units.

Wallace Insights principal Brenda Wallace appeared virtually before council and said the city would not become a builder or landlord. Instead, the strategy looks at what the city can do to help others build housing.

That could include making city-owned land available, offering incentives, changing rules that slow down housing, working with partners and tracking better housing data.

One of the main ideas is a construction grant that would use some of the extra property tax created by a new development to help support that project. The city would expect to recover that money over about seven years before the full tax revenue goes into general revenue.

The strategy also recommends a Housing Working Group, a Housing Facilitator position, changes to the Housing Reserve Policy and discussions with First Nations and Metis governments.

Those ideas can now come back to council one at a time through future reports and budget discussions.

The vote came less than two months after the June 2 community meeting, where Wallace described the work as an effort to begin “unsticking the supply of housing” in Prince Albert. She said viable projects would require different levels of government, financial institutions, the private sector and community organizations to bring resources together.

“Our next step after today is to write the plan and present that to council for their discussion,” Wallace said in a June interview. “We’re hoping that they will adopt it and start to resource their part and engage the community in their part to actually implement the plan.”

On Monday, Mayor Bill Powalinsky questioned whether the proposed 160-unit target may eventually prove too low, especially with new jobs and the expanded Victoria Hospital expected to come online in 2028.

Wallace said housing targets are “more art than science” and acknowledged the population forecast used in the plan could prove conservative.

Coun. Daniel Brown questioned the target from the other direction. He said it appeared unattainable without enough serviced land, confirmed funding or a clearer understanding of what the Housing Facilitator would do.

“For us to adopt a plan of 160 with no serviced land, it seems we’re behind the ball already, or can’t even get out of the gate with that number,” Brown said.

Brown also questioned the estimated cost. The plan projects about $40,000 to $80,000 in new annual general fund spending, mainly for the Housing Facilitator position, as part of a first-year program valued at $320,000 to $395,000.

Acting Director of Community Development Michael Nelson said the 160-unit target should not be measured only through new detached homes. 7 single-family homes had been recorded so far in 2026, after 10 in 2025 and 16 in 2024.

Nelson said the target also includes apartments, condominiums, triplexes, fourplexes and other forms of housing. Multifamily construction reached 138 units in 2024 and 127 in 2023.

“It’s a consideration of all the projects together to meet those housing targets,” Nelson said.

Brown argued the report should be received and filed until council had more information about how the plan would be funded and carried out. He also pointed to high construction costs, saying some inexpensive lots still cannot attract development because houses can cost more to build than they can be sold for.

Nelson said adopting the strategy would provide direction, not authorize future spending.

“If there’s any consideration as far as incentives, budget implications, new staffing, those would be brought forward to council with more of a plan and recommendations for consideration,” he said.

Coun. Bryce Laewetz agreed the production target would be difficult to reach, but said he wanted to see what incentives administration eventually brings forward. Coun. Tony Head called the target ambitious and said smaller, more attainable housing could be part of the solution.

Coun. Dawn Kilmer moved adoption of the strategy.

“Now we have a roadmap with some ideas, ideas that we can take, ideas that we can alter based on what is best for our city,” Kilmer said.

Coun. Troy Parenteau seconded the motion and said adopting the strategy did not mean council was approving every recommendation in it.

“Nowhere in it does it say that if we adopt the strategy, this becomes our budget, this becomes our bylaws,” Parenteau said.

Powalinsky said Prince Albert already faces a housing shortage and would have difficulty responding to future growth without a long-term plan.

“Without a plan, without some structure, some guidelines, I would be very, very worried about how we move ahead,” he said.

The motion to adopt the Housing Strategy and Action Plan carried.

Funding for the Housing Facilitator position, changes to the Housing Reserve Policy, construction grants or the use of specific city-owned properties will still require future reports and council decisions. Administration is also expected to report annually on progress toward the 160-unit housing target.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca