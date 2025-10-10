Corman Park wants government help with costs related to Treaty Land Entitlement

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The RM of Corman Park is in a particularly tough situation as it faces the prospect of potentially having to pay 14 different First Nations for land acquired through the Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) process.

For that reason, one of the three resolutions the RM will bring forward to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) midterm convention calls for the provincial and federal government to help municipalities with the financial burden related to TLE and reserve land development.

RM of Corman Park councillors approved the three resolutions during their September 23 meeting, though they had also been reviewed at an administration committee meeting on September 9.

The SARM midterm convention will take place on November 5-6, 2025, in Regina. Each RM that is a member of SARM can submit resolutions for consideration and voting during both the annual and midterm conventions.

Normally, these conventions must be submitted by September 24, but the RM was granted a small extension by the association.

The resolution specifically calls on SARM to lobby the provincial and federal governments to establish a dedicated funding mechanism or cost-sharing model to adequately assist municipalities with the development-related expenses of Treaty Land Entitlements.

These expenses pose a significant strain on municipal budgets; the notes accompanying the resolution state that Corman Park alone is home to 14 First Nations with lands held under both the 1992 Canada-Saskatchewan TLE Framework Agreement and Canada’s Additions to Reserves Policy for Specific Claims.

Incidentally, the other two resolutions pertain to sustainable funding for emergency services and police services in rural municipalities.

A HEFTY BILL

The potential financial impact of having to pay over a dozen First Nations for land acquired through TLE was also demonstrated with another item dealt with at the September 23 meeting.

Councillors passed a motion to acquire 4.33 acres of land from the Moosomin First Nation at a cost of $37,126 and 6.2 acres of land from the Cowessess First Nation, including a 4.94 metre road allowance, at a cost of $149,605.

The total cost of this land acquisition is $186,731, which will be applied to Corman Park’s Road/Infrastructure Reserve.

In both cases, the land acquired from the two First Nations is needed for future work on the roads bordering their holdings.

Council had actually reviewed this item back in May and had deferred it to allow administration time to contact the provincial and federal governments for financial assistance.

The province indicated no further assistance would be provided beyond the Tax Laws Compensation, while the federal government gave no answer.

Division 5 Councillor Arthur Pruim admitted he struggled with this item, but acknowledged they needed to acquire this land now and not in 10 or 20 years, when it could be much more expensive.

However, since the RM of Corman Park had no part in creating the Treaty Act, it seemed unfair that they be saddled with these costs. “These are just the first two, and there’s more coming in our municipality,” he said.

Division 1 Councillor John Germs echoed Pruim’s comments, adding, ““It’s a hard pill to swallow. We’re out almost $200,000 buying road allowances.”

Division 7 Calvin Van Draager pointed out the RM is in a particulary tough situation compared to other RMs, given the high number of First Nations within their borders.

“This could suck us dry,” he added.

Reeve Joe Hargrave said that while they could ask the province, their main target was the federal government, as First Nations fall under federal jurisdiction.

“Of all the RMs in the province, we’re in the most precarious position. It could cost us by far the most amount of money on something that I don’t think we should have to do,” he said.

Division 2 Councillor Saleski suggested rejecting these acquisitions in orer to get the govenrment’s attention, but as pointed out by chief administrative officer Kerri Hilts, they still need the land.

As such, all councillors agreed they needed to put more pressure on the federal government (and to a lesser extent the province), so this SARM resolution was important.