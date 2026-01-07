Corman Park right-of-way to be used for Martensville’s new water, wastewater lines

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The RM of Corman Park has approved the use of its right-of-way for the construction of a water main and wastewater line that will connect the City of Martensville to the City of Saskatoon.

However, this agreement has one condition: that Martensville provide its existing drain line to the RM free of charge if it is determined Corman Park could re-purpose the line for stormwater management at the North Corman Park Industrial Development.

During the December 9 public works committee meeting, Corman Park councillors voted unanimously to allow the use of the RM’s right-of-way for the water and wastewater lines, which will be constructed within the west ditch of Rock Ridge Road, below the south lane/shoulder of Lutheran Road, under the intersection of Lutheran Road and Range Road 3052 and within the north ditch of Township Road 382, extending from Highway 11 to Range Road 3050.

The water line would start at the south end of Martensville and end at a connection point at the intersection of Range Road 3051 and Township Road 382. The wastewater line would begin at the Martensville lagoon and extend to Saskatoon’s biosolids facility, located within the RM at NW-07-37-4 W3M.

This recommendation was then passed along with the consent agenda at the December 16 council meeting.

Presenting to the public works committee on December 9 was senior project engineer Jennifer Krasowski, who said Martensville’s existing lagoon system was determined to be at or near capacity in 2014, and the existing drain line from the lagoon to the South Saskatchewan River was buried too shallow to be utilized all year.

With Martensville also facing additional pressure from the Water Security Agency (WSA) to meet more stringent treatment guidelines, a solution was worked out: Martensville would transfer its wastewater to Saskatoon’s biosolids facility.

“The new wastewater pipeline will be constructed deep enough for all-season operation, and is reportedly designed to meet Martensville’s capacity need for approximately 46 years,” she said.

Later, a water supply pipeline was proposed in order to provide treated water to Martensville from Saskatoon.

A number of routes for these lines were considered, Krasowski said, but after consultation with landowners, the same route as Martensville’s existing drain line was chosen.

A contractor could be in place by early 2026, with installation of the lines taking place during the following construction season, Krasowski said.

She added that the pipelines will be installed using directional drilling with the exception of a section along Township Road 382. In that area, open cut trenching would occur instead.

Road disruptions and short-term detours are expected, though Martensville will co-ordinate with the RM in advance regarding closures.

A notice of construction will also be sent to all landowners and residents prior to work commencing, and the contractor will be required to abide by the hours of construction laid out in the RM’s noise bylaw.

Ultimately, Krasowski said, the City of Martensville would co-ordinate road management, haul routes, signage and communication with residents. A utility easement agreement would be executed between the RM of Corman Park and the City of Martensville, which would govern construction and long-term responsibilities.

Since the proposed route is under the shoulder of Lutheran Road, Krasowski said the project could also have some long-range impacts on the RM as there could be maintenance and repairs needed.

However, the utility agreement between the RM and Martensville will ensure the latter is liable for any damage, including the cost of repairs or upgrades.

As well, should a widening of Lutheran Road be necessary, some infrastructure like manholes and air releases may need modification, relocation or elevation adjustments.

That said, there is also the possibility of benefit to the RM, which could potentially utilize Martensville’s old drain line after making some upgrades.

“The option to utilize the pipeline as a stormwater line could be highly beneficial to the RM,” she said, adding that stormwater management is an ongoing problem at the North Corman Industrial Development.

Division 8 Councillor Wendy Trask asked who would make the decision as to whether the RM could use the old drain line.

Krasowski said they would hire a consultant to look into whether the line is suitable for stormwater management.

A report on the line’s viability for stormwater would be brought to council in the future, she indicated. And if it’s deemed to be unsuitable, the line will simply stay underground and not be utilized or maintained.

Administration’s recommendation was to approve the proposed pipeline route, noting that the routing was consistent with existing infrastructure alignments and the project itself was crucial for the future development of Martensville.

After stressing that he was in favour of the project, Division 5 Councillor Art Pruim noted that land-owners east of Highway 11 were not consulted about the project, though he was not sure if that was the RM’s responsibility or that of Martensville and Saskatoon.

He also pointed out that Martensville has periodic issues with the old drain line, so the RM would need to be cautious about acquiring it as a stormwater line.

Pruim moved a resolution that the recommendation be approved provided the public works department take his comments about the old line into account.