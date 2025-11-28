Corman Park resolutions on TLE, police and firefighting costs adopted by SARM

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Three resolutions brought forward by the RM of Corman Park to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) midterm convention on November 5-6 in Regina were resoundingly adopted by the association’s membership.

Resolutions passed at either the annual or midterm conventions are used to guide SARM’s provincial and lobbying efforts.

The first resolution brought forward by Corman Park was borne out of concerns around the rising costs of surveying, appraising and acquiring land under the Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Framework Agreement.

The resolution states the current tax loss compensation mechanisms under that framework never properly indexed increases in property values, and the costs to municipalities are putting “significant financial strain” on their budgets.

As such, the resolution calls on SARM to lobby the provincial and federal governments to review the tax loss compensation formula and establish an indexed, inflation-adjusted mechanism to ensure municipalities are compensated for all current and future losses in property tax revenue resulting from the addition of TLE selections to reserve lands.

It also calls on SARM to lobby both levels of government to establish a dedicated funding mechanism or cost-sharing model to assist rural municipalities with the development-related expenses of TLEs.

This resolution was supported by 98% of voting SARM members.

The next resolution concerns police funding, or more specifically the lack of funding given to rural municipalities who have their own police force.

The resolution calls on SARM to lobby the province to act on an evidence-based approach to policing services to ensure rural municipalities are included in provincial funding announcements on an ongoing basis.

Approximately 76% of SARM members voted in favour of this resolution.

Finally, Corman Park put forward a resolution that referenced the “unprecedented” wildfires that burned 2.73 million hectares across Saskatchewan, causing significant damage to northern communities, boreal forests, homes and infrastructure.

The resolution notes that rural municipalities rely on volunteer and community-based fire departments, which are often under-funded and under-equipped as the cost of trucks, protective gear and other firefighting equipment have risen beyond what municipalities can afford.

As such, the resolution called on SARM to lobby the provincial and federal governments to establish sustainable funding programs and resource supports to help ensure rural fire departments have the equipment they need to meet modern safety standards and respond effectively to wildfires.

This final resolution was by 94% of the voting membership.