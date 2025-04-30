Corman Park, Moosomin First Nation sign memorandum of understanding April 23

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The RM of Corman Park signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Moosomin First Nation on April 23 that will enable the two governments to work together as the First Nation explores options for the development of a 900-acre parcel of land within the RM along Highway 16 North.

“It’s been a long time coming for Moosomin,” said Chief Quenton Swiftwolfe, at a signing ceremony hosted at the Rusty Macdonald Library in Saskatoon.

Swiftwolfe noted that it has been over 30 years since the Saskatchewan Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Framework Agreement was signed in 1992.

“For me as the chief of Moosomin, I think it’s…time that we started working together,” he said.

As outlined on the Saskatchewan government website, the Government of Canada originally signed six numbered treaties with First Nations between 1871 and 1906 for the land that is now Saskatchewan.

It has been formally recognized by the provincial and federal governments that 33 Saskatchewan First Nations did not receive the amount of land they were promised under the treaties.

As such, the provincial and federal governments, as well as 25 First Nation bands (including Moosomin, which is located north of North Battleford), signed an agreement 33 years ago that established a framework to address these outstanding TLE obligations.

At least some of the Moosomin First Nation council members who started the process to get the 900 acres of land transferred to reserve land were present for the signing of the memorandum between Moosomin and the RM.

“They had a vision, they had a plan … for Moosomin in the future,” said Swiftwolfe.

Corman Park Reeve Joe Hargrave said the MOU confirms the two governments’ desire to work together to benefit everyone.

Hargrave noted the RM’s strategic plan identifies five key priorities: financial accountability, infrastructure renewal, service delivery, agricultural sustainability and diversification, and building strong community and business partnerships.

“Our work with First Nations that have land in the RM of Corman Park touches on many of these priorities, particularly partnerships, which are so important for us both moving forward,” he said.

Hargrave said the MOU will strengthen the government-to-government relationship between Corman Park and Moosomin, and will commit both parties to continue to work together on solutions of mutual benefit.

“Corman Park will continue to support reserve creation as an economic development tool for your nation, and we will look forward to the future of our partnership,” the Reeve added.