Corman Park experiencing backlog in building permits

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The RM of Corman Park is taking steps to address a “significant backlog” in building permits, including engaging an outside firm to help process some of the permits.

The issue was raised by Division 4 Councillor David Greenwood at the May 26 council meeting, and was then further addressed with a message from Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Kerry Hilts posted to the RM’s website on Friday, May 29.

At the May 26 council meeting, Greenwood said he had been in contact with some ratepayers regarding the backlog in building permits, which are separate from development permits and are required prior to the construction of agricultural and non-agricultural buildings exceeding a certain size.

Greenwood said he understood that their Director of Planning and Development, Doug Ramage, has been working with ratepayers to move forward with the demolition of existing buildings before permits come in, “which is really good to hear.”

He added that Hilts had engaged an outside firm to work with the RM’s planning department to help process these permits.

“I’m hoping that the ratepayers that voiced their concerns to me find this sufficient,” Greenwood said. “I will be passing on this information to my ratepayers saying, ‘We’re doing our best.”

Greenwood suggested council keep an eye on how this situation unfolds and perhaps consider engaging outside firms in the future when it would be necessary.

“I have an e-mail from a firm out of Regina that was interested in doing this (work) … Perhaps in the future we can look at them if the need arrives,” he said.

Ramage acknowledged that there has been a significant backlog of building permits, and they are “working very diligently to move forward and get back up to our expected service levels.”

He confirmed they have engaged another firm to provide some assistance and staff are putting in extra hours to address the issue.

“I appreciate the work of the department,” he said. “Everyone’s been getting involved in building permits and we will get this taken care of.”

Greenwood asked Ramage if it would be possible to get back to some of the applicants — specifically, the ones who have files dating back to March — to provide them an update on the actions being taken and what kind of wait they should expect.

“Or is there just too much coming in that we would be unable to reach out to each individual and advise them in-person what the expected delay is?”

Ramage said they could take a look at getting back to the applicants dating back to March and updating them on the actions being taken by the department to address this backlog.

“This would involve around 30 to 40 applications, so it would take a bit of time in order to do so. However, I do think that that communication would be very valuable,” he said.

Ramage noted that the applications dating back to March have been placed as a priority for the firm contracted to help.

The May 29 online message from Hilts acknowledged the delay in processing building permits has caused “frustration and uncertainty” among applicants.

“It certainly doesn’t live up to the standards we have set for service delivery, and we understand the impact this can have on construction timelines, contractors, and summer project planning,” Hilts wrote.

The message went on to reference the third-party firm that has been engaged to review permit applications, and adds the new Development Review Planner has started work and is now reviewing permits.

He goes on to explain that a triage system has been put in place to ensure older applications are being completed first.

“Thank you to the public and permit applicants for your patience and understanding. We know this has not met the service standard you expect from the R.M., and we understand that we will have to work hard to regain trust with applicants,” Hilts said.