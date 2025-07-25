Corman Park endorses proposed passing lanes for Highway 219

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The RM of Corman Park is endorsing a proposed set of passing lanes along Highway 219 south of Saskatoon, but with two caveats: that there be no passing lanes north of Baker Road and that the speed limit along that stretch of highway be lowered to 90 km/h.

Councillors voted 6-1 on a motion to endorse the proposed passing lanes with two conditions during their July 15 meeting. Division 6 Councillor Steven Balzer was opposed.

As outlined in an administration report, the Ministry of Highways is in the planning stage for building passing lanes along Highway 219 between the City of Saskatoon and the Whitecap Dakota First Nation.

However, the province is first looking for endorsement from all stakeholders, and because one set of northbound and southbound passing lanes would be located in the RM of Corman Park, they were on that list.

If the Ministry of Highways proceeds with this project, administration said that engagement and consideration of site-specific conditions will need to be discussed during the detailed design phase.

Administration also noted that the province will eventually look at an access management plan to consolidate accesses along Highway 219 by installing service roads.

While that plan will one day be presented to council, it is still far in the future and the province is only looking for endorsement of the passing lanes at this time, which administration recommended.

Reeve Joe Hargrave said there have already been safety concerns expressed from residents of Riverside Estates and Crossmount about pulling onto Highway 219, and passing lanes will only cause motorists in that area to speed up.

“I just think we’re going to have one of those people over at Crossmount or Riverside Estates pulling out of there and getting smacked,” he said.

Division 2 Councillor John Saleski said that when he drives 90 km/h on Highway 219, other vehicles are right on his bumper. “People on that road are always in a rush,” he said.

Division 3 Councillor Lyndon Haduik added there is also a huge problem with cyclists in that area not riding properly, adding that they should be issued fines.

Hargrave indicated he was willing to endorse the passing lanes but only if there are no passing lanes north of Baker Road and there are no speed limit increases. He ultimately made a motion to that effect.

Balzer said he agreed on the second point, but argued that a passing lane in that area could help with the issue of cyclists taking up too much room on the road.

Division 8 Councillor Wendy Trask suggested that the motion be amended to stipulate that the speed limit on Highway 219 be reduced to 90 km/h down to Baker Road.