Corman Park council passes 2026 budget

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

RM of Corman Park councillors voted during their December 16, 2025 meeting to approve the 2026 operating and capital budget, which will see the municipality’ operating revenue increase by 4.8% and its expenses rise by 5.4% from 2025, resulting in a projected operating surplus of $2.328 million.

This is actually a decrease of about $33,381 from the budgeted 2025 operating surplus of $2.362 million.

Prior to the December 16 meeting, councillors had received budget presentations from various departments at two special council meetings in October.

They also reviewed the preliminary budget on November 12, 2025, and passed a motion at that time directing administration to use reserves to cover any operating or capital budget shortfalls.

On the revenue side, the RM anticipates bringing in $20.385 million through grants and taxation, a 3% increase from the previous year due in large part to assessment growth.

As well, the RM anticipates its share of potash revenues will increase from $1.229 million to an estimated $1.639 million in 2026, a difference of approximately $409,980.

Planning and development is also projecting a 29% increase to revenue, growing from $1.652 million in 2025 to $2.128 million in 2026.

In regards to expenses, the RM is anticipating a $501,479 increase to its administration budget relating to its property tax position, legal fees, human resources programming, information technology equipment, health and safety training and new amortization for land improvements.

As well, the planning and development expenses are expected to go up $260,277 — a difference of 11% from the 2025 budget — due to increased bylaw enforcement expenses and the addition of two new positions.

The budget also factors in a 3% per cent increase to council remuneration, a 3% increase to the Corman Park Police Service budget and out of scope wages going up by 3.5%.

That said, not all expenses are going up in 2026; environment and public health is budgeting an $82,794 reduction in its budget, while infrastructure and public works is anticipating an $188,393 reduction in expenses.

On the subject of taxation, Division 8 Councillor Wendy Trask said she was not in favour of approving the budget that day and put forward a motion to have administration bring back a report on imposing a tax on unique properties within the RM.

Trask said the current $235 base tax puts too much of a burden on farmers, and felt that a tax of $300 per unique property would generate as much revenue.

However, chief administrative officer Kerry Hilts pointed out that council will be deciding the tax rate and potentially making changes in March.

Other members of council like Division 4 Councillor David Greenwood indicated they would not be in favour of increasing or changing the base tax, as it was not something ratepayers could absorb.

“Although I like farmers and I support farmers, there’s a lot more regular ratepayers than there are of farmers out there,” he said.

Division 2 Councillor John Saleski also opposed passing the budget after questioning the 11 per cent increase in planning and development expenses, noting that this was not based on actual figures and the requested increase was closer to 35%.

He noted he had heard from other councilors at various times about how the RM is spending way too much on its planning department, and pointed out that Corman Park was effectively spending 10 per cent of its general revenue on this one area.

“Be that as it may, let’s approve that and fight over capital projects and not even question where that money is going if that’s what we want to do as a council,” he noted derisively.

However, Saleski was overruled by other councilors who stated they had already gone through the budget multiple times.

CAPITAL PROJECTS

Prior to approving the overall budget, council also clarified its position on some capital projects that were already factored into the budget.

For instance, administration noted that during the November 12 council meeting, council had approved an $800,000 expenditure to pave 750 metres of Tamke Road near the Saskatchewan International Raceway (SIR).

The reason administration needed clarification is because the RM of Dundurn had indicated they would not support a 50% cost share for paving in 2026, though they might be interested in cost-sharing on the paving of three miles from Highway 11 to Range Road 3042.

Briefly, council debated the possibility of chip-sealing that section of Tamke Road, which would be less costly. However, the idea was shot down due to uncertainty around whether SIR would prefer that option.

Saleski said he often gets calls and text messages from people going to SIR about the bad dust in that area. He also expressed frustration at the general lack of capital projects in the budget.

“That’s when we really give back to our ratepayers,” he added.

Ultimately, council chose to approve the $800,000 capital project, though Trask was opposed.

Administration also sought clarification on a $319,000 upgrade to the parking lot at the Fred Heal canoe launch, which is located south of Saskatoon.

While council had resolved to add this project to the budget on November 12, administration pointed out that council had put the project on hold back in October pending the Meewasin Valley Authority receiving National Urban Park status, which could have resulted in federal money being available for the project.

Division 3 Councillor Lyndon Haduik said that while it would be great to wait and see if there would be federal money for this project, the parking situation at the Fred Heal canoe launch was dangerous, as over-parking could potentially end in emergency services vehicles being blocked in that area.

“What’s the cost of a life? What’s the cost of someone drowning?” he asked.

Trask also opposed this item remaining in the capital budget, noting that while there was a safety issue, you could probably count on one hand how many Corman Park residents use the canoe launch.

Ultimately, council approved the estimated $319,000 parking lot upgrade.

Finally, administration sought clarification over a budgeted $98,000 walking path within the Hamlet of Furdale along Laurier Street.

Administration had wondered if this project should replace a $100,000 placeholder in the budget, but Haduik noted that it seemed more and more unlikely that the Furdale project would even go ahead this year.

It is worth noting that the total amount of projects within the 2026 capital budget is $2.825 million and it includes a number of carryover projects not completed in 2025.