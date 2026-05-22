Core Days conference highlights mining growth in North

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE — Northern Saskatchewan’s mining and exploration sector took centre stage in La Ronge earlier this month as industry leaders, governments, educators and students gathered for Core Days 2026.

Hosted annually by the Keewatin Community Development Association, the conference has become northern Saskatchewan’s largest mining and geoscience event since launching in 2017, aside from a pause in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event, held May 11 to 13, drew more than 160 conference delegates and featured a career fair with 55 booths attended by more than 500 students.

KCDA CEO Randy Johns told SaskToday, “Core Days continues to strengthen connections between northern communities and the exploration and mining industries operating across Saskatchewan’s north.”

“Core Days is an important forum for sharing knowledge, strengthening partnerships and supporting responsible resource development in northern Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan Energy and Resources Minister Chris Beaudry said in a government statement. “Events like this help connect communities, industry and government while creating opportunities for northerners to participate in a strong and sustainable mining sector.”

Johns said the conference gives residents and businesses a chance to learn about mineral discoveries, future mining developments and employment opportunities while allowing companies to become familiar with northern services and labour capacity.

He said the event has evolved significantly over the past several years.

“When we started, the exploration and mining industry was in a downturn and we needed to promote our region for activity,” Johns said. “Now there is a huge amount of activity due to increased need for commodities and energy. Core Days has grown along with activity.”

Much of the optimism surrounding this year’s conference focused on several major projects expected to shape the future of the northern economy, including developments from Foran Mining, Denison Mines and NexGen Energy. Johns said there are also numerous promising discoveries and exploration properties currently under development across the region.

The conference featured presentations from mineral exploration companies, government ministries and service providers supporting the mining sector. Topics included geoscience programs, environmental stewardship, logistics, workforce readiness and community partnerships.

Representatives from the Saskatchewan Geological Survey also showcased the work of the Saskatchewan Geological Survey and its Precambrian Geological Laboratory in downtown La Ronge. The facility houses drill core and rock samples from mineral exploration projects throughout northern Saskatchewan and welcomes about 900 visitors annually, including geologists, students, prospectors and tourists.

The Government of Saskatchewan hosted conference delegates at the laboratory following Tuesday presentations, providing tours and opportunities to examine mineralized drill core samples selected by survey staff.

Johns said encouraging northern youth to learn about careers in mining, geology and environmental sciences is especially important because exploration, mining and related services remain major employers in the North.

He also credited the ongoing support from industry and community partners for the event’s continued success.

“The continued interest and support from the companies operating in the north is what makes the whole event a success,” Johns said. “There is real commitment to working with northerners.”

Johns also recognized Brenda La Roque-Hill for co-ordinating the convention and Cara Greyeyes for organizing the career fair in partnership with the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. He thanked co-hosts Lac La Ronge Indian Band and Northlands College for helping deliver the event.

Athabasca MLA Leroy Laliberte also attended the conference and career fair, thanking organizers on social media and congratulating them on another successful Core Days event.