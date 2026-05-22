Cookson Road reopens after washout repairs in park

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

PRINCE ALBERT NATIONAL PARK — Prince Albert National Park says Cookson Road has reopened to traffic after repairs were completed following a washout that forced a temporary closure earlier this month.

Parks Canada confirmed the road reopened May 19 after crews repaired damage caused by washout-related road failure. The closure had been in effect since May 15.

The affected section stretched from the park’s west boundary to the Mayview access road.

Parks Canada thanked visitors for respecting the closure while staff, contractors and engineering professionals completed repair work.

“Visitor safety is a priority for Parks Canada,” the agency said in an update. “Drive carefully and obey speed limits.”

The agency also reminded visitors that road closures are implemented only when necessary to protect public safety. Barricades placed at closures apply to all traffic, including vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.