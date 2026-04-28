Cookies fuel youth mentorship

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert is hoping residents will grab a cookie this week and help support local youth mentorship at the same time.

The annual Smile Cookie campaign launched in Prince Albert on Monday, April 27, with local leaders, volunteers, and community partners gathering at the 496 Marquis Rd. Tim Hortons, to help decorate cookies and promote the fundraiser.

This year’s campaign supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert, with 100 percent of Smile Cookie sales from participating local Tim Hortons locations going to the organization.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Mann-Northway GM representatives get ready to decorate Smile Cookies during Monday’s campaign launch in Prince Albert.







Natasha Thompson, development coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert, said the launch marks the beginning of a full week of cookie sales.

A cheque displayed inside the Marquis Road Tim Hortons showed the same location helped raise $10,676 during the 2025 Holiday Smile Cookie campaign in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert and Tim Hortons camps.

Other Participating Tim Hortons branches for the smile cookie campaign in Prince Albert include 800 15th St. E., 3223 Second Ave. W., and 1512 Second Ave. W.

Thomson said food-related fundraisers have continued to connect well with Prince Albert residents because they give people a simple way to support a cause while sharing something with friends, family, or co-workers.

“I think people enjoy sharing something tasty with their friends and family and supporting causes like ours,” she said.

The money raised will help Big Brothers Big Sisters continue recruiting, training, and supporting volunteers as the organization expands its programs, including work in local schools.

Thomson said there is always a need for more mentors, and the money raised through fundraisers like Smile Cookie Week helps support the work that happens before and after a child is matched.

“Obviously, we need to find the volunteers. We do screening and training,” she said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into our service delivery team to make that happen.”

She said the organization also provides ongoing support after matches are made, including supplies for activities and staff support to ensure children, youth, and volunteers have a safe and positive experience.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Mann-Northway GM employees decorate Smile Cookies during Monday’s campaign launch at the Marquis Road Tim Hortons.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky attended Monday’s launch and said smaller organizations are facing increasing pressure as they compete for donations while dealing with rising costs.

“Big foundations like the Boreal Foundation and Rose Garden Hospice and Ronald McDonald House, which are all such worthy causes, but it puts a lot of strain on the smaller organizations,” Powalinsky said. “So attending an event like this is important to me.”

He said the organization plays an important role by connecting young people with positive role models.

“The work that they do to bond young people with role models is so critical,” Powalinsky said.

Staff from Mann-Northway GM also joined the launch to help decorate cookies. Matt Roberts, dealer principal and general manager at Mann-Norhtway GM, said the business was happy to take part.

Roberts said the decorating process was simple, with volunteers adding eyes and smiles before the cookies were placed on trays to be sold.

“It’s helping out with something that’s helping out our community,” Roberts said.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Mayor Bill Powlainsky holds a box of smile Cookies after making a purchase during Monday’s campaign launch at Tim Hortons on Marquis Road.

He said his team has always valued community support, and Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of the local organizations making a difference in the city.

“What they do in our city is amazing,” Roberts said. “Any monetary support that they can get obviously helps them with their cause, and it’s good for the city.”

Roberts encouraged residents to support the campaign by picking up more than one cookie.

“Don’t buy a small cookie. Buy 12. Take it for your friends,” he said.

Thompson said residents can also support the campaign through bulk orders.

“We just ask people to come by and get some cookies and put it in a bulk order form if they want to get more than a box,” she said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca