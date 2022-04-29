Cooke Municipal Golf Course expecting another successful season

While they are still a week or two away from opening, Darcy Myers and the rest of the staff at Cooke Municipal Golf Course are optimistic for what lies ahead for the 2022 golfing season.

There is still some snow left on the course, but Myers says he can’t wait to open up in May.

“We should have a better idea early next week for when we are going to open,” he said. “I think we’re going to be opening the driving range on Monday. The golf course is usually a little behind the driving range for its opening day.”

At the beginning of the 2021 season, there were still COVID restrictions in place that golfers were required to follow. Myers says the course still had a very successful year despite those restrictions, but thinks this year will be even better.

“With all of the restrictions these last couple of years, it’s definitely impacted restaurants and bars,” he said. “Now with the restrictions being eased off, things are getting a little more back to normal. We’ll be hosting more events, so that should definitely help contribute to our finances and we’re looking forward to getting back to a more normal lifestyle for sure.”

The Rock and Iron Sports Bar at the golf course has been one of those restaurants impacted by COVID-19. This year it has already seen good business without the golf course being open. With people dining in during curling events, and the people who watch Prince Albert Raider games from the Rock and Iron, it’s just the start of things to come this year.

“The Rock and Iron is open 12 months a year, seven days a week,” Myers explained. “We have a national curling event coming here in the fall, and with the Raiders making the playoffs with that big playoff push at the end of the season, it definitely helps with our attendance. People enjoy coming here. They know it’s a clean, safe place to be, and we want to support the Raiders in any way possible, and they help us out too. It’s a good way to get a community relationship.”

Earlier this year, Myers took over the general manager role at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre. He explained how his role within the organization has changed, and how he has been handling everything put on his agenda.

“There’s some additional duties, particularly with the restaurant and lounge operation, as well as the curling rink. There has been some stuff thrown on top of the things that I already do on the golf course side of things and the pro shop. We’re just trying to bring things a little closer together on both sides of the operation. It’s more of a continuity kind of thing.

“The position for general manager opened up last year, and I put some thought into it. I was familiar with the operation and the curling side of things, so it was a pretty good fit. It was just a matter of bringing things together and building towards the future, too. Golf and curling go hand in hand, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead. It’s not an easy operation to run, but we’ve got some really good people over here and we’re looking forward to some future success.”

Cooke hosts its first tournament of the year on May long weekend with the Northern Team Championship. The Ladies Northern Golf Tournament follows on June 4-5.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca