Cook-Searson re-elected as LLRIB chief

Cook-Searson: ‘words can’t fully capture how grateful I am’

Lac La Ronge Indian Band voters have re-elected Tammy Cook-Searson as chief for the eighth straight year.

Cook-Searson received 2,089 of the 3,927 votes cast in the LLRIB election on March 30. In a social media post, she thanked her nominators, seconder, and voters for their support.

“Words can’t fully capture how grateful I am for your continued support, your prayers, and your trust,” Cook-Searson wrote. “Being re-elected to serve as your Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief, for an eighth term, is the greatest honour of my life.”

Cook-Searson ran on a platform of strong fiscal management, arguing that although LLRIB had some issues that needed attention, the band was in solid overall financial position.

She wrote that the recent election is historic, because for the first time ever, the LLRIB has six men and six women serving as councillors.

“Let’s work together, let’s respect each other, and let’s continue to support one another,” she added.

Cook-Searson was one of four candidates who ran for chief. Jude Ratt finished second with 926 votes, followed by Larry Roberts with 533 and Bruce McKenzie with 379. Ratt, a first aid and safety training instructor, congratulated all the elected candidates on social media and wrote that he would not appeal the result.

“I did my part and ran a clean campaign,” Ratt wrote. “I put in my time and money to try make a difference. In the end, the people spoke and I accept that. I wish leadership the very best and I hope things move forward and make the lives of all band members the best that it should be.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me in any way and/or voted for me in this election,” he added in a second post. “I am truly honoured that you have faith and trust in me.

“Unfortunately things did not go as we’d hoped, but life does go on. I would like to wish the best to chief and council for the next three years. Please listen to the people and help make their lives more manageable in every way possible.”

Other winning candidates include Tracey Halkett and Keith Mirasty, who were elected in Little Red River, Nora Charles, who was elected in Grandmother’s Bay, Joseph Ratt, who was elected in Morin Lake, Korrie Ratt, who was elected in Sucker River, Jimmy B. Charles, Linda A. Charles, and Cora Ballantyne Roberts, who were elected in Stanley Mission, and Ann R. Ratt, Dean Roberts, Sam H. Roberts, and Cheryline Venne, who were all elected in Lac La Ronge and Kitsaki.

All elected candidates will serve three year terms expiring in March 2029.