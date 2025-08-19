Contraband worth more than $300K seized at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Correctional officers at Saskatchewan Penitentiary intercepted a large quantity of drugs and other contraband this past weekend, preventing an estimated $326,725 worth of illicit substances from reaching inmates.



The seizure took place on August 16 after staff discovered packages containing heroin, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, THC, and unidentified pills at the federal multi-level security institution.



Police have been notified, and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has launched an internal investigation. This marks the second major contraband seizure at the penitentiary in just over a month. In July, staff intercepted drugs valued at $187,000 during separate incidents.



CSC said it relies on a variety of tools to prevent drugs from entering its facilities, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs. Staff conduct searches of buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors in an effort to stop contraband before it spreads inside.



The agency said it continues to tighten its security measures while working with police to pursue those responsible for smuggling attempts.



To support those efforts, CSC operates a confidential toll-free tip line at 1-866-780-3784, where members of the public can anonymously share information related to drug use, trafficking, or other activities that may threaten the safety of staff, inmates, and visitors.



