Contraband seized at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Daily Herald Staff

Correctional Service Canada says staff members seized contraband and unauthorized items at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert earlier this month.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), the seizure took place on April 1 and included THC concentrate, hashish, tobacco, cell phones, and chargers.

The agency said the total estimated institutional value of the seizure was $138,550.

Police have been notified, and the institution is continuing to investigate, CSC said.

In its release, CSC said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs and other contraband from entering federal institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs used to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC said it continues to heighten measures aimed at keeping contraband out of its institutions and maintaining a safe and secure environment for staff, inmates, and visitors.

The agency also noted it operates a toll-free tip line for federal institutions to gather information related to security concerns, including suspected drug use or trafficking.