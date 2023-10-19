Conservation Learning Centre Fall Fun Day a huge success

The Saskatchewan Conservation Learning Centre (CLC) hosted their second Fall Family Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event saw extensive growth in the second year as families came out to enjoy the fall activities.

CLC community outreach coordinator Rachael Groat said they wanted to create a day for people to learn about the centre and what its role is.

“The main purpose is to get families out to the Conservation Learning centre, let them know that we’re here, that we exist, (tell them) a little bit about what we do and then just to provide fun fall activities,” Groat explained.

The weather even created perfect fall conditions. Activities included the ever-popular Corn Maze and a bouncy castle among other features.

There was also a storywalk featuring the book Forever our Home, which allowed families to read and get some exercise at the same time. There was also a photo booth on bales of hay and a tractor set up to take photos on. In the afternoon there was also horse drawn wagon rides.

In a change from last year, vendors were also on the grounds for the first time, as was the Fat Belly food truck.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The corn maze was popular at the second annual Saskatchewan Conservation Learning Centre’s Fall Family Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 14

Groat said last year’s event was successful, so they decided to go even bigger this year.

“We’re kind of in that gap in between the end of the outdoor farmers market and the beginning of the indoor one,” she explained.

“We wanted to expand it and so we thought one of the ways of doing that would be to have vendors and see how it goes.

The crowd had already exceeded expectations early in the day, which pleased Groat.

“Last year we had about 60 people out,” she said. “We’re only an hour (in) and we’ve already matched what we did last year, so we are expecting great things.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald A new feature at the second annual Saskatchewan Conservation Learning Centre’s Fall Family Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 14 was local vendors.

By the end of the day, more than 500 people had attended the event. Groat said their expectations were completely blown away. She said they pulled out all of the stops to promote the event and it seemed to pay off.

“We had lots of interest on our Facebook event. We got it up on the big PA events billboard that helps. We promoted it kind of as best we thought we could,” Groat said.

The Saskatchewan Conservation Learning Centre is located roughly 18 km south of Prince Albert, just off Hwy 2.

