Connecting older adults with community in Shaunavon

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

“The quality of the people in Saskatchewan and, specifically, the quality of people in this town, is quite remarkable.” Tony Ayoub speaks unabashedly about his feelings for the community of Shaunavon which he has called home for the past twelve years.

Tony was born and raised overseas and has lived in many places around the world including Prince George, British Columbia, prior to his move to the prairies. Tony admits that with age, some health issues are inevitable, but he is grateful for a supportive community that is helping him to age in place.

Tony elaborates by saying, “It’s not just safe here, but helpful. If I need something I can ask and it’s forthcoming.” With the encouragement and help of hospital staff, Tony applied for and received a scooter through Telemiracle which has improved his quality of life. He says, “I didn’t actually ask for the scooter; staff at the hospital encouraged me to put in for it. The whole town is the same as that. Now, everyday I go out for the mail to get fresh air. I’m very grateful.”

Tony says he does have Home Care services which are helping to meet his medical needs. A heart condition affected his mobility and he spent three years in a wheelchair. “Now I’m walking again, independently since last year!”

A combination of medical and non-medical interventions has improved Tony’s overall health and is enabling him to age well, in his own home. Social prescribing addresses the non-medical side of an individual’s health by connecting people with community supports and services through the work of a Community Connector position.

A new Social Prescribing Provincial Pilot Initiative launched in the province in 2024 and Shaunavon quickly agreed to be one of the pilot sites. A part-time Community Connector was hired with funds made available from SSM (Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism).

The position is administered through the Town of Shaunavon and a small steering committee helps to guide and support the work locally. Tracy McConnell is the Community Connector in Shaunavon. McConnell is also a long-time Continuing Care Aide for Home Care in the community and, while she still serves in that role, the Community Connector role is very much separate.

Tracy can meet with clients who are referred to her by someone in the health system, or she can accept referrals from other organizations or individuals themselves. In her Community Connector role, she can take that extra bit of time to determine, together with the individual, what other services and supports they might need. For instance, Tracy connected Tony to the Shaunavon Food Bank, and to Age-Friendly Shaunavon who helped him to find new clothing and winter attire.

“I go to the Food Bank. It’s amazing. I’ve never been to any other food bank. They’re very supportive. Tracy introduced me to the Food Bank. I didn’t know that it existed,” says Tony.

Tracy says, “I took him two times (to the Food Bank) and then we introduced him to the Courtesy Van, so now he can go on his own.” Fostering independence through the social prescribing model is one of the goals. Shaunavon’s Courtesy Van has been an essential service in the community for over 30 years. Tony says, “I don’t know if there is a Courtesy Van in other towns, but that speaks to Shaunavon. You don’t see that in every town.”

He adds, “Tracy is really keyed into a lot of stuff in this town and she gives you access to a lot of information that you might find for yourself, but you might not. It really is helpful. The support has been neverending. She tries to chase me out of here. She succeeds, occasionally,” he says with a wink and a laugh. He adds, “Tracy’s friendly and we banter back and forth. She’s not just somebody who checks on me; she’s a friend.”

The Social Prescribing program currently focuses on older adults age 55+. Referrals to Tracy can be made via any health care provider, family caregivers or individuals can reach out for more information or to make a self referral. Individuals can also request a referral from their family doctor, home care or other health care service that they may be utilizing. Certainly, a medical condition may still need to be addressed but Social Prescribing can open a whole new world of community support for individuals who face social isolation and are impacted by other social determinants of health such as housing, transportation or food security.

Tony acknowledges that he does still have some family support available locally, but that community support can be even more important. “Everybody here puts their best foot forward. There’s nothing you can’t ask for help with and there’s nothing that’s not provided. There’s a level of security that isn’t even talked about, but it’s the unseen part of that. You know you’re not alone.”

When asked if there is anything missing that would make his life better, Tony says, “No. Realistically, you can always fish for something to complain about, but I have a quality of life that is really quite good. Can it be better? Probably not. Shaunavon is a very special town.”