Conexus, Cornerstone, Synergy Credit Unions donate $150,000 to wildfire relief

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

For the last few months, three major credit unions across the province have been busy preparing for a possible merger. Last week saw member voting wrap up on the question of Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy branches becoming the largest Credit Union in the province. But during this busy time, the three entities joined forces for another cause—wildfire disaster relief and recovery.

“Conexus—in support with our two other credit unions, Cornerstone and Synergy—really were moved to take action to support people of the north, understanding the tremendous impact that these wildfires are having on individuals their homes and the level of stress that they must be going through,” explained Celina Philpot, CEO of Conexus Credit Union. “We felt the need to do something to demonstrate our commitment to our communities, and that’s what credit unions do in times of prosperity and times of difficulties. We’re there to support our communities, and that’s what this donation represents.”

A joint donation of $150,000 was made to the Canadian Red Cross 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal, which will be used where it’s needed most.

“It’s going to initial relief efforts,” Philpot said. “Whatever that immediate need, urgent aid for those who have been displaced or affected by the fire. That’s the general premise of what the Red Cross is doing at this point in time, given the impact on people today, so it’s that immediate relief. That’s what they’re focusing on right now.”

As of June 6, the Canadian Red Cross had registered over 10,200 people from over 3,600 households, evacuated due to the wildfires raging in the northern part of the province.

“Wildfires in Saskatchewan have forced thousands of people from their homes,” said Luc Mullinder, Canadian Red Cross Vice President of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Nunavut

“The Canadian Red Cross is working closely with Indigenous leadership and all levels of government to determine how to best support people impacted by the wildfires. The Red Cross is grateful for the generosity of Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy Credit Unions and their support of the 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal, which will help address much needed assistance for people in the province.”

The fires have even forced the temporary closure of one Conexus branch.

“Our location for Conexus in La Ronge is right in the heart of where these wildfires are happening, so it has impacted our branch there,” Philpot said. “We have closed that location in order to support the community with their evacuation, so the employees have left the location. All of our members have evacuated La Ronge and the surrounding area, so our branch is closed down for right now.”

Matching donations

On June 4, the government of Canada announced they would be matching donations made to the Canadian Red Cross earmarked for Saskatchewan and Manitoba for 30 days, retroactive to when the blazes began. The governments of Saskatchewan and Manitoba also each posted $15 million to their local appeals.

“Credit union members care deeply about their communities and the entire province of Saskatchewan,” said Doug Jones, Cornerstone Credit Union CEO. “The wildfires have brought immense hardship to many, and we know the road to recovery will take time, resources, and collective effort.

“Cornerstone is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Conexus and Synergy to support the Canadian Red Cross to ensure help reaches those who need it most. On behalf of our members, we are making this donation not only to support immediate relief, but to help rebuild hope and resilience across Saskatchewan.”

While corporate donations such as what the credit unions are providing are not eligible for the matching dollars, individual contributions will be doubled by the federal government.

“If our members want to do more on their own individually, we encourage them just to contact the Red Cross because they are organizing all the relief funds,” Philpot told the World-Spectator. “If we can centralize that through the Red Cross, the Saskatchewan wildfire campaign, then they’ll make sure the funds get to where they need to.”

She also pointed out that members affected by the wildfires needing financial assistance can reach out to their local branch.

“We have policies and procedures to support people in times of difficulty,” Philpot said. “We encourage our members to call us directly, and we will work with them to find a resolution to any of the financial issues they might be going through right now. We are prepared to support our members through times of difficulty. We’re ready to support them, they just have to reach out and give us a call.”

Trevor Beaton, CEO of Synergy Credit Union, echoed those sentiments of standing by their membership.

“At Synergy, we believe that community is more than a word—it’s a commitment we live every day,” he said. “In challenging times like these, that commitment is reflected in the strength of our co-operative values and our willingness to act. On behalf of our members, we’re proud to stand with Conexus and Cornerstone in support of wildfire relief efforts across Saskatchewan. We are deeply grateful to the first responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly to protect our communities. By coming together, we can help bring comfort, stability, and hope to those affected—and play a meaningful role in helping our province heal and rebuild.”

Donations to the 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal can be made online at redcross.ca, or by calling 1-800-418-1111.