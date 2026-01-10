Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy credit unions officially merge

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

In a historic milestone for the Saskatchewan credit union system, Conexus, Cornerstone and Synergy credit unions legally merged on Jan. 1.

With over $16 billion in assets under management, the merged credit union will serve more than 200,000 members through 57 branches across 50 communities and will unite 1,400 employees across Saskatchewan.

“It is the exciting start of the next chapter for Saskatchewan’s credit union system,” Conexus Credit Union’s Board Chair Heidi Schofer says. “This merger is also a catalyst for economic growth in our province. Today, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our membership for their continued trust and for what we have built and will build together.”

“United, we aim to create the premiere financial institution of choice in Saskatchewan for individuals, businesses and ag producers in a uniquely credit union way,” Celina Philpot, CEO of Conexus Credit Union, explains. “Our members are our owners, our profits stay in our communities, and Saskatchewan is the place we call home. We are dedicated to a thriving credit union and a thriving Saskatchewan.”

Jan. 1 is the legal amalgamation date, but integration takes time. Until the integration is complete, it is business as usual for the three credit unions. Members’ accounts, cards, cheques, digital banking, and access to services stay the same. Members will continue receiving service from the same locations and working with the same banking personnel they know, including regular advisors and contact centres.

The merger is expected to take 18 months to complete the rebranding of the new financial institution.

Before the merger vote, the three credit unions shared these commitments with members, outlining what the merger would mean for members. The new credit union will prioritize investment in digital banking, adding new functionality so that, empowered with the required technology and insights to provide proactive, needs-based advice and solutions, advisors will better tailor advice to members’ financial goals while delivering an experience that is easy, secure, and offers convenient access.

Since the network of locations does not overlap, no branches are slated for closure due to the merger, meaning that the advisors members are familiar with will remain serving local members, and decision-making will remain rooted in the respective communities.

The expansion will provide increased financial capacity, which will enhance lending, benefiting farm and business growth, while also expanding access to specialized expertise like wealth management, estate services and mobile mortgage specialists. At the same time, members were assured that low to no-fee options would remain accessible to all while still offering competitive rates and fees, and that the new credit union would remain committed to making a positive impact through sponsorships, volunteering and community support, with 5 percent of pre-tax earnings reinvested into local communities. A modern rewards program was also promised, which will share profits with members.

Conexus’ Inaugural Board is led by 12 dedicated and diverse members, mostly from the Boards of Synergy and Cornerstone, who are committed to serving the interests of the membership. The Executive Leadership team is formed from Conexus. The Board Integration Team established the leadership and committees of the Inaugural Board effective January 1, 2026. The Chair and Vice-Chair will serve in these roles until the next Re-organization Meeting, scheduled to follow the 2026 AGM, anticipated take place in April 2027.

The Inaugural Board are:

Heidi Schofer (Board Chair): Heidi has been involved in the credit union system for over 20 years, most recently as the Board Chair with legacy Cornerstone.

Ken Kosolofski (Vice Chair): Ken held a number of executive positions in his close to two decades in the credit union system, including several years as the President and CEO of Concentra Bank (a credit union-owned, federally regulated bank).

Adam Hicks: Adam has a background in entrepreneurship, finance and IT. He had a fulfilling career with over ten years with the Government of Saskatchewan serving in various management roles.

C. Neil Carruthers: Neil has served on the legacy Synergy Credit Union Board since 2012 and is the National Director of Key Accounts and Livestock Technology with Merck.

Don Wheler: Don has served on the legacy Synergy Board since 1998, including multiple terms as Chair.

Jessica McNaughton: Jessica is Founder and CEO of memoryKPR Technologies.

Kathryn Pollack: Kathryn is the Executive Vice President of People, Safety and Indigenous and Corporate Relations with SaskPower and is also the RBC Woman Executive in Residence for the University of Regina’s Hill & Levene Schools of Business.

Lyle Weichel: Lyle has served on the legacy Cornerstone Board of Directors since 2016 and is CEO and co-owner of WestSource, a family-owned, Saskatchewan business that provides design-build construction and procurement services for the residential, commercial, and renewable energy industries.

Melanie Bonnah: Melanie was elected to the legacy Synergy Board in 2016 and brings a strong financial background as a former Synergy employee and Manager, Finance for Steelhaus Tryton.

Pam Skotnitsky: Pam brings to Conexus her experience from the executive leadership teams of both SaskCentral and Federated Co-operatives Limited, including board experience on both sides of the table.

Tim Otitoju: Tim is a business leader with a rich background in business development, board governance, and real estate.

Ty Kehrig: Ty has served on the legacy Cornerstone Board since 2023.

Starting in 2026, members will be invited to take part in the Conexus Voice of Member relationship study. These quarterly surveys, sent by Medallia, are a great way to share feedback and help the Board understand how well members are being supported through this transition.

Members’ input will help to measure progress and make sure it is the best possible experience for everyone. That being said, it is important to Stay Alert, Be Cautious. Fraud activity typically increases when entities are merging. Pause before acting on any unusual requests and verify information through official channels. The best source of information is the official website www.conexus.ca.

Conexus will never reach out to individuals by phone, text or email to ask for personal information such as date of birth, SIN or account number. If in doubt, please call Conexus directly at 1-800-667-7477.