Conditions remain unchanged in Candle Lake

Conditions remain unchanged in the Resort Village of Candle Lake, meaning a pre-evacuation alert still remains in effect.

Candle Lake Fire Chief Jim Arnold said fire crews continue to make progress in containing the CAMP and SHOE fires burning east and northeast of the community. However, conditions haven’t changed enough to rescind the alert.

“We have noticed that ash is starting to land in Candle Lake, which I’m a little bit concerned about,” Arnold said during an interview on Tuesday. “I let SPSA know and they assure us that there’s no danger and nothing’s landing that’s hot, so that’s a good thing.”

Arnold said the potential for high winds, combined with dry conditions, mean the community is still at high risk. Candle Lake has received no rain over the past few days, and no significant rain is in the long-term forecast.

“We are really hoping for rain,” he said. “The wind is coming out of the east, and from what I understand, it’s supposed to shift to coming out of the southeast, so like I said, we’ll see and hope for the best and keep trying to prepare.”

Arnold said the community has started outfitting trucks with water tanks and pumps in an effort to be more proactive.

The community has banned all outdoor fires. CSA approved propane stoves, BBQs, pellet grills, and outdoor propane fire pits are allowed for purposes of cooking only.

Despite the dry conditions, Arnold handed out a couple tickets over the long weekend to individuals who lit fires during the fire ban. One individual also received a ticket for leaving the fire unattended.

“Unfortunately some people are not getting the message,” he said.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Resort Village of Candle Lake said additional fire crews arrived on Tuesday to help contain the fires. Residents can still expect to see heavy smoke on Hwy 120.

As of press time, the 20,000 hectare SHOE Fire burning northeast of the community was listed as not contained. The 32,000 hectare CAMP Fire burning east of the community was also listed as not-contained. The BOOT Fire, which is south of the SHOE Fire, is still under assessment. It is listed as 33 hectares.