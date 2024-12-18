Concert Review: Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys were in top form at the EA Rawlinson Centre

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 14, Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys brought their Goodness Gracious It’s Christmas Canadian tour to a sold-out crowd at the EA Rawlinson Centre of the Arts in Prince Albert.

The show was a festive, heartwarming celebration that mixed holiday cheer with the band’s signature sound.

From the start, it was clear this performance would be different from previous Prince Albert shows this band has done. Vaadeland, who has often seemed somewhat reserved in his stage presence, appeared relaxed and confident. It was a refreshing change. This time round, he played as if the stage were his natural home. His newfound ease, combined with the solid performances of his bandmates, made for a captivating show.

Photo by Deanna Roos.

Jake Vaadeland performs at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre on Dec. 14 as part of his Goodness Gracious it’s Christmas tour.

The band’s setlist included many of the songs Vaadeland is best known for, such as “Bachelor’s Life”, “More and More”, and “I Ain’t Going Back to Nashville”. The audience loved the familiar tracks, but it was the long-standing segments that kept them fully engaged.

The “Diet Pepsi” joke and the “Jake vs Jake” (banjo vs bass) and “Jake vs Jaxon” (banjo vs banjo) battle segments were crowd favorites, giving the show a playful energy. Even though these jokes and segments have been part of the show for years, they felt fresh, thanks to Vaadeland’s new relaxed stage presence; even cracking a few smiles during the performance, adding a layer of warmth to the show.

The holiday selections in the setlist added a seasonal touch to the evening. Vaadeland’s rendition of “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” was a particularly poignant moment, showcasing his vocal ability. The rockabilly-infused takes on “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Run Run Rudolph” brought a lively, fun energy to the show, while the reverent version of “Silent Night” offered a peaceful, serene moment in contrast to the upbeat tunes. These holiday classics gave the performance the perfect amount of Christmas spirit without overpowering the rest of the show.

Visually, the stage was set to create a cozy, nostalgic atmosphere. A fireplace with a vintage radio on the mantle, a tall grandfather clock, a Christmas tree, and even an “Elf on the Shelf” gave the things a holiday feel that complemented the music perfectly. The set design added to the warmth of the performance, creating a homey, inviting vibe that made the audience feel as if they were part of the celebration.

Musically, the Sturgeon River Boys were in top form. Joel Rohs played acoustic and electric guitar, providing strong backing vocals throughout the night. Jake Smithies on stand-up bass added a groovy foundation, and Jaxon Lalonde’s banjo playing, combined with his backing vocals, was as lively and skilled as ever. Together, they created a tight and cohesive sound, effortlessly feeding off the crowd’s energy. The band’s performance was polished but also freewheeling to a degree, which gave it an organic, relaxed feel.

In all, Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys delivered an unforgettable night of music and humor. The combination of staple Vaadeland cuts, festive tunes, and lighthearted banter made for an entertaining show that was both enjoyable for long-time fans and accessible for newcomers.

Vaadeland’s comfort on stage, the band’s tight performance, and the warm, holiday-inspired atmosphere made this concert a perfect way to celebrate the season. Fans are sure to be looking forward to what’s next for this talented group.