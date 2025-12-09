Concerns over crime and drug activity in Cold Lake being heard

Chantel Downes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lakeland This Week

COLD LAKE – RCMP and local officials say Cold Lake is facing a mix of rising and declining crime statistics, with police pointing to targeted violent incidents and longstanding drug-related activity as key concerns.

According to Cpl. Mathew Howell, public information officer for Alberta RCMP, recent statistics show a split picture for Cold Lake.

“Total persons crime from this time last year is up six per cent,” while property-related offences have fallen, he explained. Howell added that “Property crime is down 17 per cent from this time last year. Total Criminal Code offences are down 13 per cent from this time last year.”

This translates to 30 more person crime offences, 384 fewer property crime offences and 453 fewer total Criminal Code offences.

Howell said RCMP reported that recent violent incidents were targeted and involved people already connected to criminal activity, and that the statistics cover the entire city, rather than specific neighbourhoods.

On the drug side, Howell said the substances in circulation continue to mirror trends seen in previous years, explaining that “the most prevalent drugs we see on the street are still cocaine and methamphetamine, which has been the case for several years.”

Fentanyl remains present, but less common locally. “Fentanyl is not as readily available in the Cold Lake area as it is, say in Southern Alberta in places like Calgary and Red Deer, but can be found on streets in Cold Lake.”

Police also report steady overdose patterns. “We have not seen any emerging trends when it comes to drug overdoses in Cold Lake,” Howell confirmed.

Howell said RCMP are taking a proactive approach to drug-related offences, believing they fuel other types of crime. Police continue to investigate and target drug traffickers and prolific offenders, using a range of enforcement and crime-reduction strategies.

Mayor hears concerns

Cold Lake Mayor Bob Mattice, who was elected to the position during the October municipal election, said residents’ concerns reflect national patterns.

“Crime and drug related activity has been a concern for several years now. Communities across Canada have experienced an increase in crime, vagrancy, and anti-social behaviour,” he said.

Cold Lake has seen its share of serious incidents but added there is currently “no indication that this is part of a larger trend,” noting that police believe recent events have been targeted.

Mattice highlighted ongoing cooperation between the City and RCMP.

“Council receives monthly reports from both the RCMP and our administration,” he explained. “We have a very strong working relationship with the local RCMP detachment, and we value the tremendous work that they do.”

Mattice noted the City has invested in several public-safety measures, including funding a police dog unit, adding more RCMP staff, creating a private security program for businesses, and advocating for more court resources.

The mayor said the City continues to balance enforcement with social supports. Municipal Enforcement has worked with emergency services to remove illegal encampments and added, “At the same time, we have helped the Cold Lake John Howard Society provide vulnerable people with temporary shelter, as well as access to resources needed to find help with mental health and addiction issues.”

Mattice emphasized the City’s push for more addiction and detox services in the region, saying the issue is complex and requires cooperation across all levels of government.

As the newly elected council moves into its orientation and budgeting period, Mattice said public safety is central to early discussions.

“Public safety and crime are a large part of the discussions so far,” he acknowledged, though he added that it is too early to confirm any new initiatives. “Our council and administration are committed to public safety and ensuring Cold Lake remains a safe and welcoming community for all.”

Concerns often brought to MLA’s office

At the provincial level, Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Scott Cyr said crime and repeat offending remain among the most frequent concerns brought to his office.

“Concerns about crime, drug activity, and repeat offenders have been regularly brought to my office by residents, businesses, and community organizations,” he said.

Recent meetings with local leaders and provincial ministers have focused on addressing the ongoing “revolving-door” challenges in the justice system that continue to frustrate police and prosecutors, according to Cyr.

While provincial crime statistics show improvement, Cyr said the benefits are uneven.

“Province-wide data from Statistics Canada for 2024 . . . shows that Alberta is moving in a positive direction,” he said, pointing to declines in crime severity and property crime.

However, he added, “these provincial successes are not felt evenly across the map. Northeastern Alberta continues to face some of the highest crime-severity levels in the province.”

Cyr said communities in the Lakeland face added pressures tied to homelessness, untreated mental health conditions, and the impacts of federal bail policies, which he described as contributing to the “catch-and-release” cycle.

He outlined several provincial initiatives aimed at helping communities like Cold Lake, including enhanced policing tools, ankle-monitoring programs for select offenders, expanded addictions supports, and changes to Victim Services delivery.

Collaboration with municipalities remains a priority, he said, explaining that meetings have helped identify shared goals such as “securing more prosecutorial resources,” improving cooperation across agencies, supporting businesses with better video evidence, addressing homelessness and addiction, and advancing discussions to create a regional recovery centre.

“From policing to treatment to community supports, we are working to address crime by tackling both the symptoms and the root causes that are affecting people in Cold Lake and throughout the Lakeland,” said Cyr.