Complainant says Regina police chief’s firing an ‘acknowledgement of harm done’

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

The person who filed a complaint against Regina’s now-former police chief says they’re relieved to see action taken following an independent investigation into his conduct.

On Tuesday, Regina’s Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC) announced the termination of Chief Farooq Sheikh for “inappropriate” conduct after a six-month investigation by the provincial Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

At their request and due to the nature of the allegations, the Regina Leader-Post will not be identifying the person who filed the complaint.

A statement provided by their lawyer after news of the firing broke Tuesday afternoon said the complainant “welcomes the board’s acceptance of the PCC’s findings.”

“This decision validates what [they] maintained from the beginning, that [they] were subjected to inappropriate conduct by the chief of police that breached professional boundaries and undermined public trust in the Regina Police Service,” reads the statement.

“The PCC’s finding of discreditable conduct, now accepted by the Board, is an acknowledgment of harm done — not only to [them] personally, but to the integrity of police governance itself.”

‘Inappropriate private communications’

Investigators concluded that Sheikh engaged in “inappropriate private communications” with the complainant — a BPOC member at the time — for several months. The PCC also found that Sheikh suggested the complainant delete the texts once it became possible the communications may be discovered.

Two other allegations that he used his position to influence the complainant in their position as a board member were found to be unsubstantiated by the PCC.

Speaking on behalf of the board Tuesday, Mayor Chad Bachynski said Sheikh demonstrated “a significant and continuing lapse in professional judgment and conduct” that was “dishonourable to the Regina Police Service.”

Sheikh was placed on leave from active duty in April while the PCC conducted its independent investigation. He’d been hired in late 2023.

The statement issued on behalf of the complainant called the PCC’s investigation “thorough,” but emphasized it took nearly seven months to conclude and described it as a “protracted, painful process marked by institutional resistance and a serious breach of confidentiality.”

The statement alleges their complaint was leaked publicly in June by someone with access to a PCC letter sent to the board notifying it of the investigation in an “attempt to silence and discredit” the complainant. They say this resulted in harassment and threats to their safety.

“This case reflects deeper systemic issues within policing and governance structures,” says the statement.

In response Wednesday, the PCC said it provided a report to the BOPC on Sept. 30 and directed any further questions about its findings or the process to the board.

BOPC responds

When asked for comment on the complainant’s statement, the BOPC said it “co-operated fully with the PCC’s investigation” and has “respected” the complainant’s desire to keep their name out of the public.

“We believe the investigation was thorough, independent and professionally conducted,” the board said in an emailed statement provided Wednesday.

The complainant says they plan to review the PCC’s findings, and is calling on the BOPC and the City of Regina to ensure better oversight of future complaints in relation to accountability and victim safety.

The Saskatchewan Association of Police Chiefs also responded Tuesday to Sheikh’s dismissal with a written statement that said it acknowledges the decision by Regina’s BOPC and “respects the independence” of the PCC’s oversight mechanism.

“Matters of this nature must follow the legislated procedures to ensure fairness, transparence and public accountability,” said the statement.

lkurz@postmedia.com