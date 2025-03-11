Lisa Bos-Atchison, Manager of Gray’s Funeral Chapel and River Park Funeral Home, Submitted.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2025, with the theme, “Accelerate Action” we turn our focus to a profession often overlooked when discussing female leadership—the death care profession. Lisa Bos-Atchison, funeral home manager of Gray’s Funeral Chapel and River Park Funeral Home, looks to create meaningful impact in the lives of the families she serves, in her team, and in the community. In a field where compassion, trust, and integrity are paramount, Lisa strives to be a guiding force, proving that women can lead with strength and grace in even the most emotionally delicate of professions.

Lisa, a dedicated business leader in funeral service, and her team, provide personalized care under the umbrella of Arbor Memorial- a large, compassionate company serving a small, tight-knit community. Arbor is a fourth-generation, Canadian family-owned company with deep roots serving families in communities across the nation. While some may long for the old-fashioned, independent funeral homes of generations past, Lisa and her team demonstrate that a well-resourced organization with deep community ties can offer more than just funeral services—it can be a pillar of support, guidance, and generosity.

In many small communities, people still hold onto the idea that the “Mom and Pop” funeral home model is the gold standard. While there is an undeniable charm in local ownership, these smaller businesses often struggle to provide the same level of service, innovation, and community reinvestment as a company with greater resources. Under Lisa’s leadership, the funeral homes she oversees have not only maintained the personal touch families expect but have also expanded offerings, introduced innovative services, and invested deeply back into the community.

At the heart of this success is a team made up primarily of women—trailblazers in a profession historically dominated by men. Lisa has an unwavering passion for helping other’s grow and succeed, particularly in the development of students to the profession. One of these women, Mary MacWilliams, now a licensed Funeral Director, was recently recognized with the “Best of the Best- Funeral Director” award, a testament to the high standards of service, care, and expertise that define the group. In 2024, the Prince Albert Arbor funeral home and cemetery team was the recipient of the Samuel McLeod Business Award in Community Involvement, as well as receiving the prestigious Business of the Year Award. This recognition speaks to the integrity and dedication of a team that ensures families receive the utmost care during their most difficult moments.

Lisa’s leadership extends far beyond the walls of the funeral home. Her commitment to community engagement is unparalleled, with her team contributing thousands of dollars and countless volunteer hours to local initiatives. Through the company’s Arbor Alliance program, they have forged strong relationships with local organizations further strengthening the bonds between businesses and the people they serve. These partnerships allow Lisa and her team to support community-driven initiatives that might otherwise struggle to find funding or volunteer power.

Lisa’s influence doesn’t stop at her profession—she is also the current president of the local Rotary Club, an organization built on the foundation of service above self. In this role, she connects with other community leaders, spearheading projects supporting women, and those that uplift families, provide scholarships, and ensure that no one is forgotten in times of need. Additionally, as the chair of the Funeral Council, she advocates for ethical practices and continuous professional development in the profession, further solidifying her reputation as a leader with integrity.

What sets Lisa apart is not just her ability to manage a business, but her unwavering dedication to people. She embodies the nurturing spirit that makes women such powerful leaders—balancing professionalism with empathy, business acumen with kindness, and ambition with a deep sense of responsibility to her community.

On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate Lisa and the many women like her who are redefining leadership in their career paths. In an era where big companies are sometimes viewed with skepticism, Lisa’s work proves that with the right leadership, these organizations can be forces for good—offering stability, opportunity, and unwavering support to the communities they serve.

As the death care profession continues to evolve, Lisa’s story is a reminder that leadership is about heart, service, and the courage to uplift those around you. And in that regard, she is truly leading by example.