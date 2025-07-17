Community swings big for care: $73K raised at MSJ Charity Golf Classic

The fourth annual MSJ Charity Golf Classic wrapped up with smiles, sunshine, and a remarkable $73,000 raised to support the residents and staff at Mont St. Joseph Home in Prince Albert.

Held on July 4 at Kachur’s Golf Club, the sold-out tournament brought together 144 golfers, a mix of corporate sponsors, local business owners, resident families, and community members, all eager to support the work of the Mont St. Joseph Foundation.

“We had a fantastic turnout; it was a sold-out event,” said Wayne Nogier, CEO of the Mont St. Joseph Foundation. “The weather cooperated, and people came out to enjoy themselves, have fun, and really be part of our community.”

The funds raised will help update the 27-year-old facility, especially inside the resident living areas. Planned improvements include renovations that will enhance the delivery of food services and create a more homelike, comfortable atmosphere for residents.

“This is a very big enhancement,” said Nogier. “It allows our teams to continue fostering a home-like environment while delivering meals to our residents. We’re really grateful for everyone’s support.”

While no one managed to clinch the much-anticipated $25,000 hole-in-one prize this year, despite four holes offering the jackpot, the tournament was full of energy and laughter. Nogier noted that last year’s event saw one lucky participant make the shot, leading to plenty of hopeful and playful competition this time around.

“There was lots of conversation this year about the hole-in-one happening again,” Nogier said. “Mother Nature just didn’t cooperate; it was breezy, and you’d see great shots fall short. Still, it was a lot of fun.”

Nogier also highlighted the critical role of Kachur’s Golf Club, calling them “amazing partners” who go above and beyond to make the event a success. “People were really impressed with the supper afterward; that’s all thanks to Kachur’s,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Foundation is gearing up for its next big event: Grandparents Day, set for September 14. As part of a national celebration, families will be invited to Mont St. Joseph Home for a fall barbecue and the ever-popular golf ball drop. In partnership with the Prince Albert Fire Department, 3,000 golf balls will be dropped from a fire truck onto a hole across the street, with prizes for lucky winners.

For Nogier, the golf tournament and all the Foundation’s events are about more than just fundraising. “At Mont St. Joseph, we always say we’re different, but more importantly, we’re part of the Prince Albert community,” he said. “The support we get is overwhelming. We just love being here.”