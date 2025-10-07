Community rallies after fire destroys 1,500 PAGC food hampers

The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) says its annual Thanksgiving hamper giveaway will go ahead as planned this week, despite a fire that destroyed about 1,500 pre-packed food hampers of Friday night.

The fire broke out in a Caribou Transport trailer carrying 24 pallets of dry goods, including soups, spaghetti, Kraft Dinner, and other staples meant for the program. The loss prompted an immediate community response.

“Within hours of the fire, our community rallied,” said Betty Marleau, PAGC’s Director of Agriculture and one of the main organizers. “The teamwork and generosity we’ve witnessed show the strength of our people and partners.”

Volunteers from S.H.A.R.E., Caribou Transport, YWCA, and PAGC staff, including youth from the PAGC Youth Achievement Services program, worked late into the night and through the weekend to rebuild supplies. Together, they assembled new hampers to meet the needs of more than 3,600 registered recipients.

PAGC Finance Director Gene Dere said the outpouring of help made it possible to continue with the giveaway.

“Thanks to our partners and everyone who came out to help, we can continue serving families who rely on these hampers,” Dere said.

Donations came in from several supporters, including Value Lots, Real Canadian Superstore, Partners Furniture, Arctic Beverages, and the Leamington Food Hub in Ontario, which sent a full truckload of donated goods. Garth Sanderson from James Smith Cree Nation also offered his semi to help move the new hampers.

The PAGC Hamper Giveaway will take place Wednesday and Thursday, October 8 and 9, at the PAGC Student Residence. Registered recipients are asked to bring identification when picking up their hampers.