Community packs E.A. Rawlinson as five artists join Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame

The E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the Arts was full of warmth and applause Friday evening as five new members were welcomed into the Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame.



The gala drew a crowd that included several city council members, past inductees, and prominent community supporters, turning the night into a celebration of both individual achievement and the city’s creative spirit.



The evening opened with a performance by the Prince Albert Children’s Choir, whose two soloists were students of inductee Karen Langlois. The performance set a fitting tone for a night dedicated to mentorship, passion, and the transformative power of art.



Karen & Mike Langlois – Performing Arts



Karen Langlois accepted awards for herself and for her husband, Mike, who was unable to attend due to health concerns. A close friend introduced the couple with a heartfelt tribute, recalling decades of teaching, directing, and mentoring students, and reading a message from Broadway North’s Gillian Horn that praised the Langlois’ lasting impact on local theatre.



“It’s overwhelming, but what a lovely place to be on a Friday evening,” Karen said. “Mike and I have been overwhelmed by the support, the compassion, and the kindness of Prince Albert, our family, youth, friends, and the arts community, who have stood by us through unprecedented health challenges. You have allowed us to keep teaching, making music, and creating musical theatre.”



Karen ended her remarks by congratulating the other inductees and thanking the soloists, audience, and supporters who have been part of their musical journey.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Karen Langlois thanks the audience while accepting awards for herself and her husband, Mike, who was unable to attend.



Dennis Adams – Performing arts



Dennis Adams was introduced by his daughter Amanda, who reflected on his five decades of shaping the local music scene through performance, mentorship, and tireless volunteering.



“For more than 50 years, Dad has been a cornerstone of the Prince Albert music scene,” Amanda said, her voice filled with pride. “He has helped create spaces where music rocks and where artists young and old can shine.”



The tribute video highlighted his leadership with the Prince Albert Winter Festival, his work creating the Rock Show Experience, and his Music Lives Here program that repairs and donates instruments to youth.



Taking the stage to a standing ovation, Adams thanked the Arts Board and the community.



“I really believe tonight is about the human spirit and positivity,” Adams said. “Instruments shouldn’t sit gathering dust. Through this program, we put them into the hands of someone who has a dream. Music isn’t just about being a rock star; it’s about keeping the creative wheel turning.”



Moments later Adams returned to the stage to personally thank his wife, daughters, and grandchildren, drawing warm applause from the crowd.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Dennis Adams delivers an emotional acceptance speech after being inducted into the Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame.



Christina Thoen – Builder Category



Christina Thoen, founder of Art & Soul Studio, was honoured for more than 30 years of teaching and inspiring over 2000 students in Prince Albert. Her longtime assistant and student introduced her with a tribute that described her ability to nurture creativity and confidence in learners of all ages.



Thoen’s acceptance speech was both emotional and inspiring.



“I wished I had had an art school when I was a kid,” she said. “Starting my school was about helping children, and adults, find their joy and realize that they too can create. Prince Albert has been an amazing support system, and I can’t thank this community enough.”

She credited her family and students for keeping her motivated and spoke of the importance of sharing joy and overcoming the fear that often keeps people from trying art.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Christina Thoen shares a heartfelt story about founding Art & Soul Studio during her induction speech.



Cheryl Ring – Visual Arts



Visual artist and HeartSpace Studio founder Cheryl Ring was the final inductee of the light. Her presenter celebrated her community projects, including the internationally recognized Heart Spirits installation, and her reputation as a mentor, collaborator, and friend.

Ring delivered a passionate and often humorous speech that combined gratitude, storytelling, and reflection.



“Arts fills the bricks and mortar with passion, beauty, ideas, and conversation,” she told the crowd. “Even when we see art we don’t like, it reflects something inside us, a nugget of truth.”



Ring thanked her nominators, her family, her hiking friends, and her husband for supporting her many big ideas. She closed with a quote from Richard Wagamese:



“We are all one drum, and we need each other.”

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Cheryl Ring reflects on community, creativity, and gratitude while accepting her award.



Closing



Arts Board chair Adrianna Gareau closed the evening by thanking the board members and sponsors, noting that this year saw a record number of nominations.



“Tonight we’ve seen how much our inductees give of their time, their passion, and their hearts,” Garrel said. “They make Prince Albert a richer, more beautiful place to live.”

The crowd rose in a final ovation, marking the end of a night that celebrated not just four remarkable individuals but the enduring strength of the arts in Prince Albert.