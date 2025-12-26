Community mobilizes after Salvation Army fire leaves Prince Albert without overnight warming centre

Less than 24 hours after a Christmas Day fire destroyed the Salvation Army building, community agencies, volunteers and city leaders gathered to restore critical services and ensure no one was left without shelter or food during extreme cold. Agencies, volunteers and city officials move quickly to protect vulnerable residents during extreme cold.

A Christmas Day fire that destroyed the Salvation Army building in Prince Albert has prompted an unusually rapid and coordinated response from community agencies, volunteers and city officials, as the city works to protect vulnerable residents during extreme winter conditions.

Fire officials have confirmed the Salvation Army building is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries have been confirmed.

Major Ed Dean, a Salvation Army officer responsible for ministry in Prince Albert, said the organization does not yet know how the fire began.

“I know nothing about how the fire began at this point in time,” Dean said earlier. “It is way too early yet to know how the fire started.”

The loss of the building had immediate consequences for the community. The Salvation Army had been operating Prince Albert’s only overnight warming centre, serving up to 60 people each night. The building also provided meals, showers, laundry access and clothing supports.

“For this community, we were the only overnight warming centre,” Dean said. “It wasn’t just a warming centre. It was a place where people could get meals, have a shower, do laundry, and access clothing.”

Within hours of the fire, a Christmas night emergency meeting brought together representatives from the City of Prince Albert, Prince Albert Grand Council, YWCA Prince Albert, Mobile Crisis and other community organizations. The goal was to ensure services could continue without interruption.

Kimberly Jonathan, director of Indigenous relations with YWCA Prince Albert, said she was contacted within about half an hour of the fire.

“Within an hour, we were all together,” Jonathan said. “This interim space is about giving the Salvation Army, Major Ed and the volunteers time to breathe and process what just happened.”

Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services offered its space immediately, allowing a temporary warming shelter to reopen the same night. The shelter is operating nightly from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. until Jan. 2 at the former Margo Fournier building.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald. Volunteers help with cleaning after a meal service at the Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services Centre following the relocation of emergency supports.

Donna Brooks, CEO of YWCA Prince Albert, said the focus of the meeting was ensuring people were safe during extreme cold.

“It was community leaders coming together to support Major Ed and the Salvation Army,” Brooks said. “Grand Council stepped up and offered Urban Services as a temporary place where we can have the warming shelter and meals.”

Brooks said the speed of the response stood out.

“The challenge was knowing where to start and who could mobilize quickly,” she said. “I was really impressed by how fast it happened.”

Volunteers began arriving almost immediately. Arlene Scott, who was helping prepare food at PAGC Urban Services, said she first learned about the fire after seeing flames from her home.

“We could see the flames, and then we saw the notice asking for sandwiches,” Scott said. “So we went to the grocery store and started making sandwiches as a family.”

Scott said the loss of the warming centre has created urgent needs.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald. Vehicles are parked outside the Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services Centre as volunteers and agencies respond to the displacement of services after the Salvation Army fire.

“People are in need of food and shelter, especially during this Christmas season and into the new year,” she said. “This is our opportunity to rise up and help.”

City councillor Bryce Laewetz, who represents Ward 4, was present at the Christmas night meeting and also assisted on site at PAGC Urban Services. He said the loss of the Salvation Army building exposed a critical gap.

“They were the only overnight warming centre in the city,” Laewetz said. “The people who keep that place running are the silent heroes of our community.”

Laewetz said council’s role extends beyond immediate support.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald. The aftermath of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed the Salvation Army building in Prince Albert.

“In a situation like this, we can help physically through volunteerism, but we also have a role in establishing longer-term solutions,” he said.

He also urged residents to avoid speculation while investigations continue.

“This is about the community coming together, not about assigning blame,” Laewetz said.

Meal services are continuing through partner organizations, with daily coordination through Dec. 31. A regular community meal is also provided Sundays at 2 p.m. at St. Alban’s Church.

The Salvation Army office phone line remains active. Calls to 306-763-6078, with extension zero, are routed directly to staff cell phones. Volunteers are being coordinated through YWCA Prince Albert.

Dean said the organization will continue serving despite the loss.”This is a setback, absolutely, but we are not going away,” he said. “We will continue serving in the best of our capacity.”