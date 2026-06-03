Community effort helps contain major fires near Hudson Bay

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUDSON BAY — A co-ordinated effort involving firefighters, local residents, farmers and heavy equipment operators helped prevent further property loss during two major fire incidents in the Hudson Bay area over a four-day period.

According to Hudson Bay Fire Rescue, crews were first dispatched to a fast-moving wildfire on the afternoon of May 28 near Veillardville. The incident marked the department’s third major fire response of the day, following earlier calls to the Clemenceau fire and a powerline fire near Erwood.

Firefighters arrived to find extreme conditions, with temperatures reaching approximately 37 C, strong winds and a rapidly advancing fire threatening a residence, livestock areas and nearby windbreaks.

Heavy smoke and active flames created difficult working conditions as crews immediately focused on protecting structures and preventing the fire from reaching the property.

Firefighters deployed hose lines around the residence, saturated nearby trees and buildings with water, and worked to safeguard livestock and outbuildings.

Hudson Bay Fire Rescue said support from local residents and agricultural producers proved critical in slowing the fire’s advance.

Farmers, equipment operators and other volunteers helped establish and strengthen firebreaks around the perimeter using tractors, loaders, excavators and bulldozers. Water tankers were also brought in to support firefighting operations.

To maintain a steady water supply, crews established additional systems, including a portable bladder tank and pumping operations from a nearby creek.

Firefighters successfully defended the residence and surrounding structures while working to contain the blaze. Although the fire was eventually brought under control, crews remained on scene for several days conducting overhaul operations.

Firefighters continued to patrol the area through June 1, extinguishing hot spots, addressing smouldering ground fires and removing hazardous trees to prevent rekindling the department said.

Hudson Bay Fire Rescue responded to another significant fire on May 31 involving a fully engulfed shop, multiple straw and wood piles, grass fires, fence posts, a manure pile and surrounding bush.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the shop completely consumed by flames. The fire had already spread into nearby bush, a garbage pile, wood piles, corral fence posts and surrounding grass the department said.

Crews quickly established operations to prevent the fire from spreading further and threatening additional property.

Multiple units were deployed to attack the fire from several directions. Firefighters worked to contain grass and bush fires, cool hot spots, protect nearby structures and extinguish burning straw, wood and manure piles the department said.

Tankers maintained a continuous water shuttle operation throughout the incident, ensuring a steady water supply to crews on scene.

Hudson Bay Fire Rescue said the incident required a significant community effort involving firefighters, tanker operators, farmers, heavy equipment operators and local volunteers.

Heavy equipment operators used tractors and loaders to pull apart burning material, allowing crews to fully extinguish deep-seated hot spots within straw and wood piles.

Thanks to the co-ordinated efforts of firefighters, local producers, equipment operators and volunteers, the fire was successfully contained before it could spread further into the surrounding area.

Hudson Bay Fire Rescue thanked everyone involved for their assistance during both incidents.

The department said the response demonstrated the importance of co-operation between emergency responders and community members during periods of elevated fire risk.

Officials also used the incidents to remind residents of the dangers posed by hot, dry and windy conditions, noting that fires can spread rapidly when conditions are favourable.

Hudson Bay Fire Rescue is encouraging the public to remain vigilant and continue exercising caution as wildfire conditions persist across the region.

“Once again, incidents like this demonstrate the strength of our community and the value of neighbours helping neighbours when emergencies arise,” the department said.