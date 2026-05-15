Community Clean Up Week in full force across Prince Albert

As the snow has retreated, it’s officially time for spring cleaning in Prince Albert.

The city is hosting community clean up week with sites set up across the city to accept various forms of waste.

Members of the Prince Albert Lions Club were volunteering their time to monitor the south site located at the Kinsmen Park parking lot on 28th Street West.

Tim Haight, the president of the PA Lions Club says the club was happy to volunteer their time when they were approached by the city.

“One of the clauses that Lions look after besides vision and other things is environment and we’re doing a big push on it. We plant trees and we do things like that. When the community of Prince Albert contacted us and said would you like to volunteer and help out for one of the shifts we said absolutely. We’ve had five members out to make sure people put the right stuff in the right bins and people come and go and it’s great.”

Alternative sites across the city include the PAGC Cultural Centre at 1511 9th Avenue W and at the corner of 6th Ave E and 10 Street E. Accepted waste includes leaves and grass, cut trees and branches, household garbage, metals, electronics, recyclables and appliances. Hazardous waste and tires are not accepted and must be disposed of in proper ways.

Haight says the Kinsmen Park location was fairly busy as of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I would say on a half-hourly basis we’re probably looking at 10 to 15 vehicles coming and going. How long they’re here depends on what they’re loading. We’ve had a couple guys bring in one shift load and now they come back home to get another one. Another guy came in, he’s helping his neighbor out and the dogs got away. He hasn’t brought the stuff over yet to dump but he’s looking for the dogs.”

Community clean up week runs through Saturday, May 16.