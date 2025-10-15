Community Acres crop harvested in southeast Saskatchewan

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The Community Acres crop was harvested last week.

Local farmers have formed Community Acres to help fundraising projects and opportunities in Moosomin.The group rents farmland south of town along Highway 8 and will be donating the proceeds of that crop to community projects.

This was the first year for the crop, and there was lots of help with the crop from local contributors.

“We had Keith Turpie and Levi Jamieson who rented the land to us,” says organizer Jeff Skulmoski. “The seed was donated by Pioneer Seeds and myself, Jeff Skulmoski, BASF, and Brevant Seeds. The fertilizer came from Parrish and Heimbecker in Moosomin. That was the biggest contributor. The pre seeding spraying was done with my sprayer and Kim Skulmoski sprayed it. The chemical was donated my Sharpes Soil Services. The seeding was done by Bruce Farms. The in crop spraying was done by Kyran Foy and herbicide was donated by Craig Roy and Chris Mannle with Synergy Ag.

“The harvest was done by Kyran Foy, Rocky Mountain Equipment, and the canola was hauled to Parrish and Heimbecker in Moosomin. Tim and Chris Crossley brought a combine for a couple of hours as well. Fenton Marten’s truck hauled the canola to Parrish and Heimbecker, and Rocky Mountain Equipment, and Foy’s did some trucking to the elevator in Moosomin there as well.”

There were 5,230 bushels of canola harvested bringing in $65,500 before the rent.