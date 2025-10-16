Committee supports federal funding plan, recommends zoning change tied to housing rules

Prince Albert’s executive committee has recommended that City Council apply for $36.7 million in federal funding for major upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, while also moving ahead with a zoning bylaw amendment that would make the city eligible for the money.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Mayor Darren Solomon, featured presentations from Public Works Director Jeff Da Silva and Community Development Director Craig Guidinger, who outlined how the two reports are connected through the federal Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) program.

Infrastructure and funding

Da Silva said the city’s 53-year-old wastewater treatment plant requires a full upgrade to meet future demand. Phase 1 of the project, valued at about $80 million, includes new headworks, surge ponds, and electrical systems.

If the CHIF application is approved, Prince Albert could save roughly $2.8 million a year in debt repayments through its water utility. Without the funding, those costs would be covered entirely through utility bills.

It’s a critical opportunity to catch up on infrastructure and protect residents from higher utility costs,” said Mayor Bill Powalinsky.

The CHIF program links infrastructure dollars to housing policy changes. Cities that allow more housing options, such as duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes, qualify for additional federal support.

Zoning change explained

Guidinger told committee members the proposed “Four-Units-as-of-Right” amendment would permit up to four dwellings on a lot in all residential zones except country-residential, where homes are not connected to city water and sewer.

He emphasized that the change won’t lead to large apartment blocks or sudden redevelopment, since lot size, parking, height, and landscaping standards remain unchanged.

“This is about making the process easier where development already fits the rules,” Guidinger said.

Most residential properties, he added, are too small to meet all the bylaw conditions, meaning any change would occur gradually.

Debate and motion

Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown questioned the federal conditions attached to the funding and moved a motion to reject the zoning amendment outright, calling the requirement “coercive.” His motion was defeated 1-7, with all other councillors opposed.

The main motion, to advance the bylaw for first reading at a future regular council meeting, then passed, with only Brown voting against.

The CHIF funding application recommendation was carried unanimously.

Next steps

Both recommendations will return to City Council for formal consideration at an upcoming meeting, followed by a public hearing and final readings in November.

Residents can review full details or submitt feedback through www.citypa.ca/four-units.