Committee provides update on Humboldt Broncos crash memorials

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Broncos Memorial Committee has provided an update on two key projects aimed at honouring the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos in advance of the anniversary of the tragic bus crash that occurred on April 6, 2018.

A press release states, “The committee is working to secure a paving contract this spring to complete phase 1 of the crash site memorial project. The first phase will enhance the site and ensure it remains a dignified space for reflection and remembrance for years to come.”

Last October, site preparation began with earth moving, creation of pathways, and a sitting area. The memorial site is located 170 km northeast of Humboldt at the intersection of Highway 35 and 335 near Tisdale.

“As the committee moves forward with design plans for phase 2 of the memorial, they invite anyone with ideas for the project to submit them on the Humboldt Broncos Tribute Campaign website.

Phase 2 will focus on a monument in honour of the 16 who lost their lives and the 13 others forever impacted.

The Humboldt tribute centre project is intended to serve as a dedicated facility to honour the 2017-18 Broncos team, and to display many of the items that the community received from around the world in the weeks and months after the tragedy.

While the project was not successful in receiving a significant construction grant initially, the memorial committee is supporting a local initiative to engage the Humboldt community on ideas for designing, funding, and building the next recreational facility. The plan is to respectfully integrate an appropriate tribute space within this new facility.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or contribute financially to these projects can do so by visiting the Humboldt Broncos Tribute Campaign website: https://broncostributecampaign.com/.