Committee declines STARS levy request, sends tax complaint for review

Prince Albert’s executive committee dealt with its two remaining consent agenda items Monday, choosing not to pursue a proposed STARS levy while sending a property tax complaint involving 1947 16th Avenue West to financial services for review and report.

The STARS letter asked council to consider either a voluntary $2 levy or a direct donation. A separate letter from the owner of the 16th Avenue West property argued the vacant lot was wrongly classified as commercial beginning in 2021, causing taxes and penalties to accumulate.

Several councillors said they respected the work STARS does across Saskatchewan but were not prepared to add another charge to residents’ tax bills.

“I don’t think it’s our place, and I wouldn’t support another levy on top of our for our residents, for a nonprofit,” Coun. Daniel Brown said.

Coun. Tony Head said the service remains valuable, but questioned whether a levy was the right way to support it. Coun. Dawn Kilmer first moved to refer the matter to financial services, but later changed that to receive and file.

“This is a viable service, much needed service, in our province,” Head said. “I am in the opposite mindset of Councilor Brown on this one.”

“Putting a levy, to me, wouldn’t be a good idea,” Coun. Blake Edwards said.

The motion receive and file the STARS correspondence carried 8 -1.

Committee then turned to the tax complaint, where the property owner said the lot had historically been assessed as residential, with a value around $69,000 in 2020, before allegedly being reclassified as commercial in 2021 and rising to about $309,000. The letter says that led to annual tax levies of about $5,000 and an outstanding balance of $31,390.32 as of March 13, 2025.

The discussion centred on whether the property had been wrongly classified for tax purposes over several years, According to the owner’s letter, the vacant lot had previously been assessed as residential, but was later classifed as commercial, sharply increasing its assessed value and annual tax bill.

“How did we do this wrong for that long? And I’m hoping we correct it, because it was our mistake.” Brown said.

Chief Financial Officer George Marshall said the classification error was unfortunate, but told committee the city could only correct it going forward once the owner raised the issue. He also said not all taxes had been paid in recent years and told committee the outstanding amount is now more than $40,000. Mayor Bill Powalinsky then moved that the correspondence be received and referred to financial services for review and report. That motion carried unanimously.

“It definitely is unfortunate that there was an error in terms of the classification of this it was assigned a commercial rate for those four years prior to that had been a residential rate,” Marshall said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca