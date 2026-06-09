Come and try rowing at Wakaw Lake

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Almost three years ago, the Prince Albert Rowing Club held a “Learn to Row” weekend at Wakaw Lake. Once again, on the upcoming weekend of June 12-14th, individuals will have an opportunity to experience rowing at Poplar Beach.

The Wakaw Fitness Club, in partnership with Sask Rowing and the Prince Albert Rowing Club, is hosting the free event. The boats and coaches, provided through the Sask. Rowing Association and the Prince Albert Drifters Rowing Club will lead sessions that will be held on Friday evening from 6 – 7:30, Saturday at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m., and on Sunday at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. Participants can sign up for one or multiple sessions, with up to eight individuals accommodated in each session.

Rowing Canada Aviron (RCA) is a recipient of Community Sport for All Initiative funding from the Federal Government. This funding is dedicated to programming designed to remove barriers and increase sport participation for underrepresented populations. Alongside Provincial Rowing Associations, and with the support of several rowing clubs, RCA directs funding from Community Sport for All to increase participation in rowing for equity-deserving populations, including Black, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQQIA+, newcomers, and girls and women.

Gilbert Maraboto, EMT with Wakaw & District EMS, is a rowing instructor. He shared that there were 30 participants at the last ‘try-it” event, with most of them coming from Wakaw and the surrounding area. Besides being a great cardio-vascular workout, there are several benefits of rowing. Rowing is said to boost self-esteem and confidence, develop teamwork and leadership skills, and is a natural stress reliever.

Rowing is a sport that continues to attract new participants, even though it is not possible to row on water during the winter months. In response, many rowing clubs are now offering indoor rowing training and conditioning during this season. Clubs located in Lloydminster, Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Weyburn, and Yorkton provide opportunities for individuals to participate and remain engaged in the sport.

From the Saskatchewan Rowing website: “Rowing is an exciting & fun technical sport but through our club system you have the chance to take a learn to row, join a crew challenge and make some lifelong friends. Our clubs employ coaches who have years of experience coaching and who are certified and registered through our Coaching Excellence program. Their expertise will help you to fall in love with the sport of rowing.”

Also, this summer, Sask Rowing is partnering with the Provincial Parks to offer “Just Try It” days with dates yet to be determined. The Saskatchewan Rowing Association (SRA) was established in October 1973 to foster, coordinate, and encourage participation in the sport of rowing in this province. The SRA is the only governing body of rowing in the province recognized by the provincial government, SaskSport Inc. and Rowing Canada Aviron.

Operating out of Dr. Cenaiko’s former clinic location, the Wakaw Fitness Centre is a registered non-profit organization operated by a volunteer board and charges only enough to cover the costs of maintaining and operating the facility. Dr. Cenaiko donated the building to the Town of Wakaw when he left his practice in Wakaw, and the Fitness Centre continues that legacy of health and wellness.

Registration for the “Come and Try” can be found on Wakaw Fitness Centre’s website, wakawfitness.ca