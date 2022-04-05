RCMP investigating fatal collision involving stolen truck

Prince Albert RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Monday north of Prince Albert.

Around 6:30 a.m., police were called to a two-vehicle accident involving a car and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Highway No. 263 and Okema Beach Road near Christopher Lake.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 64 year old man from the area, was declared deceased at the scene. His family has been notified.

The occupant or occupants of the white 2001 GMC Sierra left the scene on foot before officers arrived. The truck had been reported as stolen from Leask, Sask on April 3rd.

Prince Albert RCMP continue to actively investigate, with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and Police Dog Services.

Anyone with information about this collision or stolen truck should call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.