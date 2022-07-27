Collision on Highway #11 claims lives of two people, injures two others

Prince Albert RCMP are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that killed two people on Tuesday evening, just south of MacDowall.

Around 8:40 p.m., police received a report of a collision on Highway #11 between two pick-up trucks.

Investigation determined the driver and sole occupant of the northbound truck, a 16-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were three people in the southbound truck. The driver, a 46-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Parkland Ambulance, the 22-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital and a 3-year-old boy was taken to hospital by STARS, both with what are described as serious injuries.

Rosthern RCMP along with Prince Albert Fire Department, Rosthern Fire and Rescue and MacDowall Volunteer Fire Department were all on scene.

Highway #11 was closed during the initial investigation but has since re-opened. Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.