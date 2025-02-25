Coldest Night of the Year raises $87,000 for YWCA

Uko Akpanuko

YWCA’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser was held on Saturday at Plaza 88 to help those out in the cold with no homes, no food, and no basic necessities.

A total of 19 teams, 135 walkers and 43 volunteers took part in this year’s event. Participants could walk 2 km or 5 km, and helped raise $87,000 for the YWCA. Their goal was $70,000.

“We met our goal this year thanks to the extremely generous sponsorships from so many different community businesses, the hard work of all our walkers and of course the amazing matching contribution from the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and Mark Ripley,” said David Hambleton, Fund Development Officer of YWCA.

Hitting the $70,00 goal meant YWCA CEO YWCA Donna Brooks had to walk in an inflatable mushroom costume alongside other directors of the company. Hambleton said it was a fun way to draw attention to the event.

“To hit the goal, we really wanted to show that from the top down and from the bottom up, the YWCA is not only committed to the work that we do, but to connecting with the community and showing the importance of the work that we do for vulnerable people. If it takes getting our CEO and some directors and managers to dress up in some wacky inflatable costumes and be very visible out there during the walk, they’re willing to do that.”

The sixth year of the family-friendly walk-a-thon began with a presentation at Plaza 88 at 5 p.m., where all the walkers gathered to see Adam Ruszkowski of Ruszkowski Enterprises present a cheque on behalf of the company as a lead sponsor. That was followed by the $25,000 donation from Malcolm Jenkins on behalf of the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.

Brooks said they were grateful for all their sponsors and donors, no matter what the amount was. She said the funds will be put to good use.

“Most of the services we offer are funded through government contracts and government contracts, they’re accountable to taxpayers, so they’re lean. They’re fairly lean,” Brooks said. “What this type of fundraiser does is it allows us to add the extras. Sometimes we are handing out snacks or food or hand warmer or adding additional programming for our clients, even things like additional training for our staff. It allows us to do things that are needed in the different program areas.”

The YWCA’s biggest project this year has been trying to get a new homeless shelter off the ground. The organization partnered with the City of Prince Albert for a series of community consultations.

Brooks said it has been a “long and frustrating” process, but was confident the project was moving in the right direction.

“I think we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “We understand the apprehension of having a homeless shelter in neighbourhoods or near businesses. We definitely get that, so we just want to make sure that anybody who has questions or concerns, they reach out to us and ask us. We want to be able to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people in our city.”

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald