Cold winter causes problems, but donations still flow on “Fill the Kettle Day”

The Salvation Army had to call an audible on Saturday after freezing temperatures prevented them from bringing out the donkeys from St. Alban’s Anglican Cathedral for “Fill the Kettle Day” at Walmart

“Fill the Kettle Day” is an annual fundraising event in Canada, primarily run by The Salvation Army in partnership with Walmart Canada, usually in mid-December, where Walmart matches customer donations to Salvation Army Christmas kettles to support vulnerable people during the holidays.

Typically, volunteers bring out one or two donkeys to greet Christmas shoppers outside the store. But this year, frigid temperatures forced the owners to cancel.

“The donkey … is not allowed inside the store, and that was one of the questions,” Major Ed Dean of the Salvation Army said. “Can the donkey come inside? Well, that’s not possible because of liabilities and all of those pieces that go with it. (It was) a generous offer of having the donkeys. It does attract a different group of people … however, Mother Nature has said we’re not doing it this year.”

Dean said “Fill the Kettle Day” is a major part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, which helps provide food, shelter, and other essential services. He said they were offered the chance to move Fill a Kettle Day to Sunday, when the weather was nicer, but decided against it because they traditionally do not operate kettles on Sundays.

“It comes down to integrity, and it comes down to stewardship,” Dean said. “Stewardship means you take that day of rest.”

Despite the setback on Saturday, Dean said the Christmas Kettle Drive has gone very well. He said they have six regular locations this year, and their success has them thinking about adding a few more.

In total, they have a $100,000 fundraising goal for the season. That’s the same total they had last year, but Dean said they didn’t want to increase it because so many people have seen their expenses increase.

Dean said finding volunteers to be on those six locations sometimes can be a challenge but appreciate those who are willing to do so.

“Prince Albert is a wonderful spot volunteers and we are just encouraging more people that there’s only a few more days left, so hold on,” Dean said. “If you can give an hour, give us an hour. One hour from 100 people will help us out greatly.”

Dean add that messages has been sent to churches, radio stations, and print media.

“There are many different ways to give,” he said. “If you want to come bring your ukulele or your banjo and play. You’ll be a surprise how much comes in from people here while you’re doing that.”

Dean said if you give a dollar that make a difference.

“If everybody gave a dollar, it adds up quickly and we will be spending it here locally supporting our neighbours in our community,” he said.

“We’re grateful to that partnership that Walmart has built with us many, many years ago to say this is important,” Dean concluded

—with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald