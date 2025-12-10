Cold temperatures disrupt Prince Albert Transit service as riders raise cleanliness concerns

Recent extreme cold has led to service disruptions across Prince Albert Transit, prompting some routes to shift from half-hour service to hourly loops, according to the City of Prince Albert.

Community Mobility Coordinator Charlene Tebbut said the primary issue has been cold temperatures affecting buses mechanically, rather than snow or road conditions.

“It is really the cold that is impacting the buses and affecting transit operations,” Tebbutt said. “Our provider is working tirelessly to keep buses on the road, but some routes have had to move from a 30 minute loop to an hourly service.”

Tebbutt said all areas of the city continue to receive transit coverage, even though service frequency has been reduced on some routes.

“Every route in the city is covered,” she said. “There is no route that is completely cancelled in terms of riders not being picked up.”

The service disruptions have been felt kneely by riders who rely on public transit as their main or only form of transportation. Sheena Sherafudin, a student at Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Prince Albert campus, said she uses transit daily to get to school and work.

“I use it every day for school, but lately I am not able to use it properly because of rerouting and service changes,” Sherafudin said.

She said buses appearing on the live tracking system but not arriving has been a recurring problem.

“I waited for the bus while the tracker was showing it was coming, but it never arrived,” she said. “When that happens, I have to find another way to get to school, and it means extra cost and lost time.”

Sherafudin said the uncertainty has made it difficult to plan her day and has affected punctuality for both school and work.

“You try to plan according to the transit schedule, but if the bus does not come, your whole day is spoiled,” she said.

Another transit user, Devanandha Ramdas, said delays have a direct financial impact. He uses transit primarily to get to work and school and does not own a vehicle.

“If the bus is late by even a few minutes, I lose pay for half an hour at work,” Ramdas said. “On snowy days, delays can be half an hour or more.”

Ramdas said communication about delays or cancellations could be improved.

“Sometimes the system still shows the bus coming, even when it is not running,” he said. “If there is an issue, riders should know before waiting outside in the cold.”

Concerns about cleanliness were also raised by both riders, including the condition of bus seats and the downtown transfer station.

“Sometimes the seats are very dirty,” Sherafudin said. “People put their shoes on the seats, and there are stains and mud. It is uncomfortable, especially when you are paying for a monthly pass.”

Ramdas echoed those concerns, saying cleanliness has been a long-standing issue.

“The transfer station and the buses do not smell clean,” he said. “Sometimes even the seats are in very bad condition. We are paying for this service, and it should be maintained better.”

Responding to those concerns, Tebbutt said buses and the transfer station are cleaned on a regular schedule.

“They are on a regular cleaning schedule,” she said. “Garbage bins at the transfer station are emptied at least twice weekly.”

She said riders can report cleanliness or maintenance concerns through the Transit Live system, by contacting the City’s Solutions Hub, or by emailing the services directly.

Tebbutt acknowledged that service disruptions can be difficult, particularly during extreme weather.

“We realize it is a challenging and inconvenient time for transit users,” she said. “We do not expect these disruptions to last too long, and we encourage riders to check the City website and Transit Live before heading to their stop.”

She added that riders should allow for a few minutes on either side of scheduled arrival times due to changing winter conditions.

Riders interviewed said consistent updates and advance notification would make a significant difference, particularly for those who rely on transit for essential needs such as work, school, and groceries.