Cold Lake RCMP investigating mailbox thefts

Chantel Downes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lakeland This Week

Multiple incidents were reported early this week, and police say the thefts appear to have occurred in the early morning hours.

“On Jan. 6, around 7:30 a.m., RCMP started receiving multiple reports of mischief with regards to mailboxes in the various Cold Lake areas,” Cpl. Mathew Howell explained.

Police have confirmed at least three separate break-ins in Cold Lake, including mailboxes in the areas around Third Avenue, 38th Street, 45th Street, and nearby Forest Drive. Surveillance footage shows three suspects, but the images are not clear enough to identify them, according to police.

Howell said investigators are still reviewing the footage.

Canada Post has been informed of the mailbox thefts, but any security measures they may take are not yet known.

Photos from the scenes show scattered advertisements and signs that thieves were looking for more than just flyers.

“I know that according to the pictures I’ve seen, all the advertisement stuff was thrown all over the ground and around some of the mailboxes. So, they were looking for actual mail, or anything else in there,” said Howell.

The mailbox thefts are believed to have occurred in the early morning hours, around 3 a.m., according to the surveillance footage. RCMP are advising residents to check their mailboxes daily to help prevent theft and ensure any suspicious activity is noticed promptly.

“Make sure that by the end of the day, before it gets dark out, that someone has gone to the mailbox and emptied [it],” he said.

Howell said similar mailbox break-ins have been reported in other Alberta communities, though not all incidents appear to be connected.

He noted one case near the Mountain Ash Complex in Slave Lake, and another in Spruce Grove on Jan. 5, which he believes is likely too far to be linked.

“But it is an ongoing issue throughout the different Alberta jurisdictions with regards to people breaking into mailboxes.”

Police continue to gather information and say they will update the public as new details emerge.

“Once we have more information, we’ll be able to warn the public and see if there’s anything else that can be done to better secure these mailboxes.”