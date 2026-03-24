Cold Lake Food Bank plans permanent new home as demand climbs

Chantel Downes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lakeland This Week

The move is being carried out in phases and will rely heavily on continued community support, with the Cold Lake Food Bank still fundraising as it works toward its goal. The organization says it needs about $600,000 in donated, sponsored or funded support to move into the new home, with a further $400,000 to be raised over time for future site development.

Rather than building from the ground up, the food bank is renovating a large warehouse already on the property.

Michelle Myers, executive director of the Cold Lake Food Bank, said the project comes at a time when food insecurity is touching a wider cross-section of the community.

“Having a permanent home is a major milestone for our organization and for the community we serve. Over the past five years alone, the number of individuals accessing our services has increased by 57 per cent.”

Ground was officially broken on March 9. Myers said the food bank has already secured several key pieces needed to help make the move possible, including the purchased site, saved fund cash and donor dollars. Other support already in place includes project management donated by Classic Homes, a walk-in freezer from Food Banks Canada, a pallet shelving system from Food Banks Alberta and volunteer kitchen and facility cabinetry from a local resident donor.

That increase in demand has been felt not only in the number of people seeking help, but in how often they are relying on the service. Myers said the organization has seen sustained growth in households, hamper visits and the number of children being supported, all while operating in a space that no longer fits its needs.

“Demand has grown significantly in recent years. Since 2021, the number of individuals accessing our services has increased…Visits to our hamper program have increased even faster, by more than 80 per cent, which tells us households are relying on the food bank more frequently throughout the year.”

The food bank has operated out of Cold Lake Community Baptist Church for the past decade, an arrangement Myers said has allowed it to support thousands of local families. But with both the church and the food bank needing room to expand, the move has become increasingly necessary.

“Operating in a shared space means we have limited storage, no dedicated volunteer or staff areas, and very little room to grow. As demand has increased, these space limitations have made it harder to store food safely and manage distribution efficiently,” she said.

“While Cold Lake Community Baptist Church has generously hosted the food bank for the past ten years, both organizations have reached a point where we need room to grow and expand our services.”

Once complete, the renovated building is expected to offer about three times the current operational floor space and nearly four times the food storage space. It will also include indoor and sheltered waiting areas, private intake rooms, accessible features, expanded client-choice shopping and a food preparation kitchen.

Myers said those improvements are about more than capacity; they are also about treating people with dignity and making day-to-day operations safer and more efficient.

“A permanent facility will allow us to operate more safely and efficiently while improving the experience for the people we serve. Currently, clients often wait outside or in their vehicles because we do not have indoor waiting space. The new facility will provide a welcoming waiting area, private intake rooms, accessible services, and expanded client-choice shopping so households can select food that best meets their needs.”

The central location is also expected to make the food bank easier to access, with the site situated near schools, daycares and City Hall and more reachable by public transportation.

Along with better service delivery, the larger building is expected to strengthen programming and partnerships. Myers said the added space will help the food bank accept and process larger donations, reduce food waste, expand its recovery and recycling efforts and leave room for future initiatives such as kids’ lunch kits and food preparation classes.

The project is now seeking broad community support, with sponsors, donors, construction partners and volunteers all expected to play a role in helping bring the new facility to life.

“Right now, we are looking for community partners who want to help bring the project to life. Financial contributions, corporate sponsorships, construction partnerships, and material donations will all play an important role in making this new facility possible. This project is truly a community effort, and we welcome anyone who wants to be part of building a stronger food security network in Cold Lake.”

Myers said the project is focused on affordability and function first, with the goal of creating a space that can serve the community well for years to come.