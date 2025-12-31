Cold Lake First Nations says proposed energy MOU sidelines Indigenous decision-making

Chantel Downes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lakeland This Week

The MOU outlines on the Government of Alberta’s website a cooperative approach where Canada and Alberta, work “closely with Indigenous Peoples and industry,” aiming to develop the infrastructure needed for pipelines, rail, power generation, a strong transmission grid, ports, and other projects to expand natural resource production and transportation in Western Canada.

The Government of Alberta website also adds that the agreement also speaks about reaching international export goals, advancing technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), and supporting clean energy initiatives to lower global greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is Alberta’s moment of opportunity to take the first steps toward being a global energy superpower and show the nation that resource development and sustainability can coexist. There is much hard work ahead of us, but today is a new starting point for nation building as we increase our energy production for the benefit of millions and forge a new relationship between Alberta and the federal government,” said Premier Danielle Smith.

The MOU also includes an energy and infrastructure plan. According to the government information it includes:

A declaration that an Indigenous co-owned Alberta bitumen pipeline to Asian markets is a project of national interest.

Facilitation of the application, approval, and construction of a privately financed, Indigenous co-owned bitumen pipeline with a capacity of over 1 million barrels per day, through a strategic deep-water port.

An immediate suspension of the federal Clean Electricity Regulations and plans to construct thousands of megawatts of AI computing power, with a portion dedicated to sovereign computing.

Partnership with the Pathways companies to finance and construct the world’s largest carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) project, reducing the emissions intensity of Alberta bitumen.

Design of globally competitive, long-term carbon pricing and sector-specific stringency factors for Alberta’s oil, gas, and electricity sectors.

A methane equivalency agreement targeting a 75 per cent reduction relative to 2014 emissions by 2035.

Consultations with Indigenous partners and British Columbia to ensure substantial economic and financial benefits from the pipeline.

In a statement, CLFN said the agreement’s governance model falls short of long-promised commitments to include Indigenous Peoples in planning and oversight of major resource development.

“CLFN is reaffirming a clear and longstanding expectation: any development within our traditional territory must include our Nation as a full partner in design, oversight, and implementation. The current governance structure proposed in the MOU does not meet that standard,” according to Cold Lake First Nations.

The Nation pointed to decades of projects on Dene Ni Nenne lands that moved ahead with limited Indigenous authority, conditions they say the MOU risks continuing. Although the agreement references collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, CLFN argues that its structure contradicts those commitments.

Chief Kelsey Jacko stressed that CLFN supports development but expects to be directly involved in decisions about its lands.

“Let me be clear – Our Nation is not anti-development. In fact, we have been actively advancing our own energy development through our businesses and partnerships. What we want is to have a voice at the table where decisions about our lands are being made – anything less will only perpetuate the legacy of decisions being made about us, without us.”

The media release highlights the economic and development opportunities the MOU is expected to provide.

George Arcand Jr., Chief of Alexander First Nation, said, “This pipeline is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate partnership and progress. My hope is that it will create lasting economic benefits for First Nations and strengthen the relationships that matter most, government-to-government and community-to-community. Indigenous equity ownership is shaping Canada’s economy, and when our voices help guide every decision, we build trust and a future that will support generations to come.”

The agreement also removes regulatory barriers, including the federal oil and gas emissions cap, which Tristan Goodman, president and CEO of The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, described as, “an important signal that Canada’s oil and gas development is integral to the economy and is open for business. This agreement shows that Canada is taking action to address regulations and policy that are impacting competitiveness and investment.”

Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, added, “Now, without the cap, Canada truly can grow energy production, export globally, and generate the investments and jobs that will help deliver a better quality of life for all Canadians.”

Both governments have committed to advancing the Pathways Alliance Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) project. Kendall Dilling, president of the Pathways Alliance, said, “We look forward to working on the details with both the federal and Alberta governments in the coming months with our shared goal of Canada being an energy superpower.”

CLFN says it will continue to study the agreement, adding that meaningful Indigenous involvement in decision-making remains a non-negotiable priority.